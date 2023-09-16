'Notorious' area fentanyl dealer arrested

Sep. 15—The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Charleston Office and several state and local agencies from Kentucky and West Virginia worked together to apprehend a "notorious fentanyl dealer on early Thursday morning," according to a news release.

Frank Basenback, of Wayne County, West Virginia, was arrested after authorities discovered he was in possession of nearly 6 pounds of suspected Acetyl-Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid responsible for countless tragic overdoses, according to the release. He also possessed a large sum of cash, according to authorities.

Basenback, according to the release, has been suspect of supplying large quantities of fentanyl into Boyd and Greenup counties, as well as the surrounding region.

The joint task force executed a "meticulously planned operation," stated the release, to arrest Basenback.

Fentanyl has emerged as a primary driver of the opioid crisis, stated the release, with its potency amplifying the risk of overdoses and fatalities.

The ATF and Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force extended gratitude to the following agencies: Boyd County Sheriff's Office, Ashland Police Department, Greenup County Sheriff's Office, ATF-Ashland, AHIDTA, Huntington Police, Ona VCDTF-West, West Virginia State Police and ATF-Charleston.