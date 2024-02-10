The notorious Argentine officer who nearly severed diplomatic relations between Britain and France

The capture of a notorious Argentine officer during the Falklands war sparked a behind-the-scenes diplomatic spat between London and Paris, Foreign Office papers reveal.

Lt Alfredo Astiz, a naval intelligence officer heavily involved in the abduction and murder of political dissidents during the so-called ‘dirty war’ in the 1970s, was taken prisoner on April 25 1982 by British forces after they recaptured the island of South Georgia.

The French government lodged an official request for Astiz’s extradition to France for questioning over his suspected involvement in the infamous case of two French nuns, Alice Domon and Leonie Duquet, who were kidnapped by the Argentine Navy in Buenos Aires in December 1977 and never heard of again.

After seeking the legal advice of Sir Michael Havers, the attorney general, the British Government refused the French request, on the grounds that handing over a prisoner of war to a third party would be a breach of the Geneva Convention.

The Foreign Office advised No 10, on May 20 1982: “The Attorney General has confirmed that there can be no question of extraditing Astiz to France.”

The decision infuriated French officials, who implied if they were not allowed to question Astiz in connection with the disappearance of their citizens, they might end their cooperation with London over thwarting Argentina’s attempts to acquire further Exocet missiles.

Five of the French-made anti-ship missiles – used to sink the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Sheffield on May 4 – had been delivered to Argentina prior to the outbreak of the Falklands war, when France placed an embargo on further arms supplies to Argentina.

‘French refusal is awkward’

Gen Leopoldo Galtieri’s junta tried to circumvent the embargo by procuring more missiles via Peru, an ally of Argentina. After a personal plea from Margaret Thatcher, however, Francois Mitterand, the French president at the time, agreed to delay delivery of the Exocets ordered by Peru until hostilities in the Falklands had ended.

The Foreign Office documents reveal that Francis Gutmann, the secretary-general of the French ministry of foreign affairs, warned the British that if they were denied access to Astiz their continued cooperation could not be guaranteed.

In a letter to No 10 dated June 3, the Foreign Office revealed: “The Ambassador disturbingly commented that M Gutmann came close to making a direct and overt link between the sort of help we are seeking from the French on such matters as the supply of arms to Argentina by third parties and the cooperation they are seeking from us on Astiz.”

The letter continued: “French refusal to take no for an answer is awkward. Their latest response is a rather crude attempt to pressure us and unjustified in its accusation that we have been dilatory and not taken their request seriously.”

Besides their determination to adhere strictly to the Geneva Convention, British ministers were also concerned for the safety of Flt Lt Jeffrey Glover, an RAF Harrier pilot, who was captured by the Argentines on May 21 after being shot down near Port Howard in West Falkland, if they handed Astiz over to the French authorities.

Francis Pym, the then foreign secretary, wrote to John Nott, the defence secretary, on June 3 1982: “We need to bear in mind, particularly at a time when the Argentine junta may increasingly see defeat staring them in the face, that the continued detention of Astiz may encourage, or be used as an excuse for, retaliation against British prisoners-of-war and other British subjects. I am very aware of their continued detention of our Harrier pilot, Flt Lt Glover.”

Astiz was brought back to the UK by ship, arriving on June 5, and was held under armed guard by the Royal Military Police at Roussillon Barracks in Chichester.

To placate the French, the British Government arranged for Astiz to be interviewed by a Det Chief Insp of Sussex Constabulary, who put questions to him provided by the French authorities about the two nuns.

Astiz refused to answer any of the questions and was repatriated a few days later.

The French government eventually delivered the Exocet missiles to Peru in July 1982, a month after Argentine forces surrendered to the British in the Falkland Islands.

Astiz, meanwhile, was convicted in an Argentine court of crimes against humanity in 2011 and is currently serving a life sentence.

