Notorious Brice Rhodes found guilty in triple-murder trial

Brice Rhodes was found guilty on all counts Monday night in the murder of three people - including two teenage brothers who were brutally beaten and stabbed to death.

The Jefferson Circuit Court jury got the case about 5:30 p.m. following closing arguments and startling testimony in which Rhodes' alleged accomplices said he called for a vote on whether Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16, should live or die.

In their closing arguments, prosecutors asserted that Rhodes orchestrated the murders of the brothers in May 2016 because he feared they would "snitch" on him for the murder of Christopher Jones, 40, a few weeks earlier. Jones, prosecutors said, was killed by mistake and Rhodes thought he was another man with a bounty on his head.

But Rhodes’ defense told the jurors not to believe the prosecution’s key witnesses, Anjuan Carter and Jacorey "Corey” Taylor - cousins who both pleaded guilty to charges related to the case. The defense earlier said they got sweetheart deals for implicating Rhodes and that Carter was the likely killer.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Jones Brown said Rhodes preyed on a “group of children” (the brothers, Carter and Taylor were between the ages of 14 and 17) whose admiration of Rhodes, an obscure local rapper, soon turned to fear.She said Ordway and Gordon were killed because Rhodes believed they would rat him out in Jones' murder.The prosecution said Carter and Taylor’s recollections were corroborated by evidence, such as Gordon’s blood found on a discarded blanket.But in closing arguments defense attorney Tom Griffiths said, “Let’s talk about credibility for a second.” According to Griffiths, Carter and Taylor’s testimony had stark differences, such as how the 9 mm handgun that was allegedly used to kill Jones was purchased and how each of them voted when Rhodes asked whether Ordway and Gordon should be killed.But Jones Brown said the inconsistencies raised by the defense were inconsequential details difficult to recall seven years after the murders. When each took the stand, Carter and Taylor’s testimonies were identical in the important details, Jones Brown said, in that they each said Rhodes was the driving force behind each murder and forced them to participate in the beatings and fatal stabbings of Ordway and Gordon.

More: Brice Rhodes set to go on trial in notorious Louisville triple-murder case

Ordway allegedly listened to Gordon beg for his life before being killed himself. The teens' bodies were found at an abandoned home 10 miles from the home they shared with their mother. Evidence suggested their killers attempted to burn their bodies, police said.

Besides the three murder charges, Rhodes was found guilty of tampering with evidence and abuse of Gordon's and Ordway's corpses.

Rhodes faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Brice Rhodes verdict: Killer found guilty in 3 murders