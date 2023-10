Notorious California serial killer dies in prison

TechCrunch

GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park, and River Oaks neighborhoods. The company; Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.