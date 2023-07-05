Notorious drug baron Curtis Warren arrested in National Crime Agency raid

Curtis Warren was released from prison in 2020

Curtis Warren, one of Britain’s most notorious drug barons, has been arrested by National Crime Agency following a dawn raid, The Telegraph understands.

Warren, who was once listed on the Sunday Times Rich List, having amassed a fortune estimated at £300 million, was detained at a location in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, just before 6am on Wednesday.

The National Crime Agency said a 60-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested just before 6am on Thursday on suspicion of multiple breaches of a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

The force did not name the suspect but The Telegraph understands it is Warren, who released from prison in 2020 after serving 13 years for conspiracy to import drugs.

The order came into force after his release from prison three years ago for drug trafficking offences. Multiple breaches under investigation relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel.

NCA officers also carried out searches at the location in Boldon and another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool.

Mobile devices, documents and cash were seized to be examined by investigators.

The operation was supported by Merseyside Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

Alison Abbott, from the NCA’s Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: “These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending. Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches.”

Breach of a serious crime prevention order is a criminal offence subject to a maximum sentence of five years and an unlimited fine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.