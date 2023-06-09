A notorious Florida gang might have robbed a local bank Thursday, police say

BELLINGHAM — Alleged members of an organized crime gang that has been known to arrange for smash-and-grab thefts from parked cars led Bellingham and Massachusetts State Police on a brief chase Thursday after trying to wipe out a victim's bank account, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, Bellingham police said in a press release. They did not say which bank was targeted.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, an unnamed local bank called Bellingham police to report that they believed that two people inside the bank members of the so-called Felony Lane Gang.

"Felony Lane Gang is a large, organized group that has been running up and down the East Coast for the last several years," Bellingham police said in their press release. "They will target gyms, day care centers, schools and other parking lots where they break into multiple vehicles stealing purses and wallets."

After the car break-ins, police continued, gang members hand over any checks, credit cards or debit cards to other members of the gang within minutes. Those members then go to local banks and attempt to clear out the accounts.

According to the Felony Lane Gang Task Force Facebook page, which is comprised of several Florida law enforcement agencies, members will often wear wigs and other disguises in an effort to look like the people pictured in the stolen IDs.

Bank teller appeared to recognize gang's traits

Bellingham police, in their release, said the teller recognized the gang's method of operation and called police.

When officers arrived, two suspects ran from the bank. One ran away while another jumped into a vehicle.

"Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle for a short time until it led them up (Interstate) 495, where for safety reasons the shift supervisor terminated the pursuit," according to the release.

State Police also attempted to pull over the vehicle but lost it in traffic. The car was later found abandoned off Route 9 in Southborough, police said in the release.

The suspect who ran away was witnessed getting picked up by a second vehicle near a local gas station; he also got away.

"At this time, detectives are following several solid leads on the ID of these suspects, and we are hopeful that arrest warrants will be obtained in the near future," police said in a statement.

