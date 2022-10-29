After notorious nursing home goes bankrupt, Andover seeks help to plug $1.4M budget hole

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Local taxpayers are "taking it on the chin" because of the bankruptcy of the former Andover Subacute II nursing home and its resulting $1.4 million default on property taxes. So the township is reaching out to Gov. Phil Murphy for financial help.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, whose Fifth Congressional District includes the town, held a news conference in front of the shuttered facility and asked Murphy to tap into funding the state has received from federal coronavirus aid. Elected town, county and state officials did not attend, but later sent statements supporting the effort to get state support.

Mayor Tom Walsh said Tuesday that in addition to the immediate shortfall left by Andover Subacute's tax bill, the township may face a bigger hole because a trustee in the bankruptcy case has filed tax appeals for past years.

"Every time we turn around, seems like the taxpayer is taking it on the chin," said Walsh who noted that the town does have the power to take ownership of property for unpaid taxes, but that is a long process.

Once one of the largest nursing home's in the state, Andover Subacute became a notorious symbol of COVID-19's toll early in the pandemic when authorities found 17 residents' bodies piled into a makeshift mortuary on site. The privately run home at 99 Mulford Road was renamed Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center but eventually closed, its last patients moved out in the summer.

Andover was formerly run by Alliance Healthcare Holdings and owners Chaim Scheinbaum and Louis Schwartz. In May, at the urging of state regulators, a bankruptcy judge appointed a receiver, Allen Wilen of business advisory firm EisnerAmper, to oversee its operations.

Murphy offers 'discretionary' aid

After Monday's news conference, Walsh said he had been in touch with Murphy's office but did not feel the state was providing full support. The governor's staff "said we could apply for 'discretionary' funds to replace the $1.4 million."

But that offer came with some strings which Walsh said were unacceptable and unnecessary.

"If we got that money, the state would then move in to oversee our finances," Walsh said. "It's like they are blaming us for the facility not paying taxes. Remember, the state ran Andover Subacute for two years then put it into bankruptcy."

Actually, the facility was only under heightened scrutiny by the state.

Walsh said it is the bankruptcy trustee and attorneys overseeing the case that have refused to pay the taxes.

"We don't need the state to come in here to run our finances," he said. "We just need the tax money we lost in this case."

As of late Friday afternoon, Murphy's office hadn't responded to an e-mail seeking comment.

In New Jersey, local municipalities are the property tax collectors and state law requires that them to "make whole" both school district and county taxes. Municipalities are required to include in their annual budget a "reserve (fund) for uncollected taxes" from which to pay.

The mayor said the facility is already behind in its tax payments for the year by $700,000 and will likely use all of the uncollected taxes fund, which began the year with $1 million.

He said the towncollects about $25 million a year in taxes. In addition to Sussex County taxes, the fund also pays for Andover's elementary and middle school system. The town pays tuition to Newton for high school students.

The financial shock could be long-lasting. By state law and past practice, municipal budget reserve funds are based on past history and with such a large default this year, the town will likely be forced to increase that reserve fund in future years.

Medical workers move a patient from Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center II, in Andover N.J., April 19, 2020.

Gov. Murphy and state government "had a chance to work with us for two years," Walsh said, "Now you are sticking it to us again."

That is why, according to Gottheimer and other officials, the town needs a financial "shock absorber" until the bankruptcy is settled, redevelopment of the property can commence and regular property tax payments are made again.

The $1.4 million in taxes Andover owes represents about 6% of all property taxes collected by the township each year, a gap that, without any other income, will have to be made up by other taxpayers.

At Monday's event, Gottheimer said the owners "have stopped paying the tax bills that they owe. First, the landowner here should cover the tax revenue they owe the town. They should pay their bills, no excuses. You can’t just stop paying your bills because you feel like it."

And because the owner "doesn't do the right thing," the congressman said it is time to turn to alternate ways to bring help to Andover by providing "emergency, stabilizing economic assistance."

State Sen. Steve Oroho, in a written statement, called the facility "a problem that needed correcting and the pandemic glaringly exposed its flaws."

Oroho, who said his statement was also on behalf of District 24 Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths, said the home needed to be closed but was the largest taxpayer in Andover, so short-term assistance is needed until another use can be found.

"New Jersey received billions and billions of federal aid to alleviate many issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the senator said, "and the state has provided a number of municipalities and organizations with such aid."

Walsh said the town is looking for a new developer and ideally the property could become housing for people "age 55 and up. It could be a mix of condos, apartments with the types of facilities people in that age group need."

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Andover NJ nursing home bankruptcy leaves town with $1.4M shortfall