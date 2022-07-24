‘Notorious’ Nutbush crack house closed as public nuisance, DA says

A house in the Nutbush neighborhood described by neighbors as “notorious and dangerous” was closed Friday as a public nuisance, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Neighbors told the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit that the home at 1673 National St. was “a known crack house” where cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and fentanyl were bought and sold.

The house in northeast Memphis was also known for violent crime, according to the D.A.’s office.

On Friday, an Environmental Court judge granted a temporary injunction petition filed by the District Attorney’s Office and the Memphis City Attorney’s Office.

Between February 2020 and June 2022, there were 15 reports of assaults, vandalism, overdoses, and narcotics-related incidents at the house. Two homicides also happened at the location.

Police reported responding to 229 calls for service during that period within a half mile of 1673 National.

In May of this year, police said a girl was playing with a dog outside the home when a man walking by shot the dog, killing it, and then continued walking, according to the D.A.’s office.

The house is located less than a mile from three churches and Douglas High School.

A resident of the home, Betty Pratt, aka Betty Davis, and the property’s owner, Marbella Investment, LLC, are listed as respondents in the petition, the D.A. said.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on July 28 for the owners to show why the injunction should not be made permanent.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: