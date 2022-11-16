Notorious NYC pickpocket busted for jumping turnstile in Lower Manhattan station: NYPD

One of the city’s most notorious pickpockets — his record includes more than 60 arrests — was nicked trying to sneak his way into a lower Manhattan subway station, police said Wednesday.

Darin Mickens, 55, was busted about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when he tried to sneak through an exit gate at the Chambers St. J station, near the Brooklyn Bridge, said cops.

For want of a $2.75 subway fare, Mickens found himself in handcuffs on two counts of grand larceny for two pickpocketing thefts earlier this month in Brooklyn, said police.

One of those counts accused Mickens of unzipping a woman’s backpack as he stood behind her at the Sunway Pharmacy on Fifth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Nov. 8, taking $1,200 in cash.

The other charged him with sticking his nimble fingers into another woman’s backpack at the Fulton St. station on Nov. 10, taking $150 in cash.

Also, he faces a theft of services charge for skipping the subway fare shortly before his arrest. His arraignment was pending Wednesday.

Mickens’ rap sheet that stretches back to 1984. He’s also done eight brief stints in prison under his name and two aliases.

Most recently, he was convicted of grand larceny in Manhattan in September 2019 and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was released in 2020 and his parole ended in 2021.

Almost immediately, Mickens began pickpocketing again, cops said. Since September, cops had arrested Mickens 13 times for pickpocketing and property snatching, cops said.

But he doesn’t stay in jail long. The criminal charges he’s hit with the most, which include grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property are not bail eligible offenses.

Mickens was arrested with Terry Rivers, another known pickpocket and transit offender, cops said. Rivers had also tried to sneak in through the exit gate and was charged with theft of services.

Rivers was also awaiting arraignment Wednesday.