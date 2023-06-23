‘Notorious’ thief who had stolen $23K worth of items arrested at University Village

Seattle Police say they arrested a “notorious” thief who had stolen about $23,000 worth of merchandise from a store at the University Village shopping center.

Last Thursday at around 6 p.m., store security called SPD Community Response Group officers saying the shoplifter had again returned to the store and made off with items.

Store security gave officers a description of the man. Police found him a short distance away as he tried to leave the area.

Police said the man had a large bag of items he had stolen from the store worth $1,858.50.

The 42-year-old was arrested for investigation of theft and booked into King County Jail.