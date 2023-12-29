Notre Dame marching band history has ties to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we approach the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, KTSM tagged along with the Notre Dame marching band Thursday morning, Dec. 28 as they held an open practice for the community and local schools.

Besides the amazing presentation, KTSM spoke with El Paso native Linda Lawson, the first female drum major who made history back in 1980.

“When I was at Notre Dame in 1980, with the Notre Dame band, I was by myself. I was the individual with so much attention because I was the first female drum major,” said Lawson. “After the first game, you know, they had to tailor a drum major suit for me because they never had a female; it was either too big or whatever. And so, after the first performance, which it was against Purdue who was nationally televised, the next day the band director Mr. O’Brien received some phone calls from an order of nuns that said they would be willing to alter my uniform so that it fit better.”

Larry Dwyer, assistant director of the band said that now they have 23-24 female drum majors in the history and Lawson was the first one.

“I was a drum major here in high school at Austin High School. And so, I was a drum major for two years here and initially went up to Notre Dame and played in their concert band; then for marching, competition and marching band. I tried out for the drum major role and got it,” said Lawson.

Lawson finished saying that it’s great to see the traditional Notre Dame band again after 43 years since she led it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.