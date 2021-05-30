Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

A worshipper in the temporary prayer room of Strasbourg Mosque - Bruno Fert

In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish.

Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal.

“We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

Worshippers praying in the temporary mosque's courtyard due to a lack of space inside, where a model of the new mosque is on display - Bruno Fert

His prayers for more room may soon be answered.

Just 100 yards away, construction is well underway for the hangar’s huge replacement; with a prayer capacity of 2,500 and boasting an annex housing a school, restaurant, library and 14 shops, the new Eyyup Sultan mosque is destined to become one of Europe’s largest.

On its website, owners Milli Gorus (National Vision), a Turkish diaspora organisation, trumpet that the Ottoman-style edifice will be “comparable in symbolism“ to Notre-Dame de Strasbourg, the world’s oldest Gothic cathedral and one of the tallest.

Construction site of the new Eyyup Sultan mosque - Bruno Fert

However, in recent weeks, a row over the funding of the mosque has seen President Emmanuel Macron’s government accuse it of symbolising something far less flattering, namely “foreign interference” against its attempts to build an apolitical “Islam of France” and to stamp out Islamist “separation”.

The spat highlights the minefield the government faces in cracking down on radicalism, upholding secularist laws and fielding complaints of a woeful dearth of dignified places of worship among France’s estimated six-million strong Muslim population, around two million practicing. Officials concede it could do with tripling the current mosque capacity.

With France reeling from a spate of terror attacks - the most recent this week in which a known radical stabbed a policewoman before being shot dead - tackling Islamism has become a hot button issue, particularly ahead of this month’s regional elections and next year’s presidential ballot where Mr Macron is polling to once again to face far-Right leader Marine Le Pen.

Eyup Sahin, president of the Eyyup Sultan mosque: “The best thing to do is to just grin and bear it." - Bruno Fert

“Today he who finds a good enemy and makes a lot of noise wins the election and I think we are being used to this end,” sighed mosque president Eyup Sahin and regional head of Milli Gorus.

“The best thing to do is to just grin and bear it,” he said while sipping mint tea.

The controversy erupted in March after Strasbourg’s Green mayor accepted a request from Mr Sahin for a €2.5m subsidy out of a total budget of €32m. While the rest of France bans public funding of new religious buildings, Alsace and Moselle can do so due to a separate status dating back to when it was part of Germany.

While the mayor said she was merely rubber-stamping a project already approved by her predecessors, the move prompted Gérald Darmanin, Mr Macron’s tough-talking interior minister, to accuse her of funding an organisation that “supports political Islam” and had links with the Turkish state.

Moreover, he said Milli Gorus, along with two other groups, was guilty of refusing to sign Mr Macron’s “Charter for the Principles of French Islam”, whose signatories accept Islam’s compatibility with the values of the French republic and gender equality and reject political Islam and the notion of apostasy.

A model of the new mosque in the courtyard of the temporary building - Bruno Fert

Mr Sahin said Milli Gorus had declined only because its representatives were not consulted and presented with a fait accompli “as if we were brigands that must now promise to abide by French laws. We have always abided by French law and our prime enemies are Islamic extremists,” he said.

Furious at the setback for Mr Macron's ambitions to create an Islam of France, Mr Darmanin seized the funding request as a gift horse, said Fouad Douai, in charge of upkeep of the nearby grand mosque of Heyritz, which successfully received state funding in 2000.

“By not signing the charter Milli Gorus provided him with the perfect opportunity to crack down on them. Meanwhile, the Green mayor made a blunder in good faith by starting her mandate with such a touchy subject while there was an ongoing nationwide row over Islam.

“It was manna for extremists, with on the one hand Muslim ones able to say, ‘You see, look how they treat us’ and on the other those who claimed the town hall was funding radical Islam.”

Mr Darmanin ordered a legal challenge to the planned subsidy, while government spokesman Gabriel Attal even claimed Milli Gorus had “no reason to organise activities or to exist in France”.

“Hopefully this opens everyone’s eyes and the ‘separatism’ law will soon be passed,” tweeted the interior minister.

Approved by MPs in the National Assembly in February, and beefed up in the Senate in April, the bill notably requires all associations to commit to upholding “republican values” if they accept state subsidies.

It cracks down on religious funding from countries such as Turkey, Qatar or Saudi Arabia by obliging associations to declare donations over €10,000 and have their accounts certified.

A donation box to help fund the construction of the new mosque - Bruno Fert

The Right-wing senate majority later added bans on face coverings including for parents accompanying children on school outings. However, the centrist Macron camp opposed the move and it will now return to parliament for a final vote.

Turkey’s firebrand president Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently blasted the planned law as a “guillotine of French democracy” that was “openly in contradiction of human rights, freedom of religion and European values” and called for its “withdrawal”.

The Macron camp has accused him of meddling in domestic affairs.

Mr Sahin denied any backing or funding from the Erdogan camp.

“If so, why did construction stop for a year and a half?” he asked. “We have not received a single centime from the Turkish state.”

Samim Akgonul, head of the Turkish studies department at Strasbourg University, said he believed that the truth lay somewhere in between.

There was no doubt that Milli Gorus was politicised, which explained its refusal to sign the Macron charter on an Islam of France as it contains a clause pledging not to promote political Islam, he said.

However, it was increasingly autonomous and not close to Mr Erdogan as it backed the Turkish opposition in the last elections, which could help explain why donations had run dry.

The French government's opposition to granting it state aid highlighted a paradox, he went on.

“A French association asking for funding from a French town is arguably proof of Milli Gorus’ growing autonomy and integration into an Islam of France. If you deny this mosque foreign funding but at the same time say it can’t have state funding, what can it do?” he asked.

“But by refusing to see these populations as part of French society, the government is pushing them into Turkey’s hands whereas they are Strasbourgeois.”

A boy praying in the temporary building of the Strasbourg Mosque - Bruno Fert

One mosque-goer, 25-year old engineer Omer Turhan, said: “I have studied in the UK and I can say that it’s far easier to practice one’s faith there in peace. Here, there is growing pressure from the far-Right.

“We are French mosque-goers and feel singled out and stigmatised. What do they want us to do? Leave? Where? I’m French, I was born here and would be treated as a foreigner anywhere else. There is no logic.”

Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg in March this year - FREDERICK FLORIN /AFP

At the building site, Mr Sahin inspected construction as a yellow crane towered over the mosque’s near-complete main dome while workers toiled on its two minarets.

The mosque project, which would serve the 30,000-odd people of Turkish origin in Strasbourg, was approved in 2013, and the first stone was laid in 2017 in the presence of French officials and Turkey’s deputy prime minister. “All those who criticise it today supported and worked on the project bar the Greens. It's incomprehensible,” fumed Mr Sahin.

Given all the furore, he said that he had withdrawn his request for funding for now.

“We may ask for it at a later date but with all the media coverage, our donations have shot up so we are hopeful of getting back on track,” he said.