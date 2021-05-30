Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Samuel
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A worshipper in the temporary prayer room of Strasbourg Mosque - Bruno Fert
A worshipper in the temporary prayer room of Strasbourg Mosque - Bruno Fert

In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish.

Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal.

“We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

Worshippers praying in the temporary mosque&#39;s courtyard due to a lack of space inside, where a model of the new mosque is on display - &#xa0;Bruno Fert
Worshippers praying in the temporary mosque's courtyard due to a lack of space inside, where a model of the new mosque is on display - Bruno Fert

His prayers for more room may soon be answered.

Just 100 yards away, construction is well underway for the hangar’s huge replacement; with a prayer capacity of 2,500 and boasting an annex housing a school, restaurant, library and 14 shops, the new Eyyup Sultan mosque is destined to become one of Europe’s largest.

On its website, owners Milli Gorus (National Vision), a Turkish diaspora organisation, trumpet that the Ottoman-style edifice will be “comparable in symbolism“ to Notre-Dame de Strasbourg, the world’s oldest Gothic cathedral and one of the tallest.

Construction site of the new Eyyup Sultan mosque - Bruno Fert
Construction site of the new Eyyup Sultan mosque - Bruno Fert

However, in recent weeks, a row over the funding of the mosque has seen President Emmanuel Macron’s government accuse it of symbolising something far less flattering, namely “foreign interference” against its attempts to build an apolitical “Islam of France” and to stamp out Islamist “separation”.

The spat highlights the minefield the government faces in cracking down on radicalism, upholding secularist laws and fielding complaints of a woeful dearth of dignified places of worship among France’s estimated six-million strong Muslim population, around two million practicing. Officials concede it could do with tripling the current mosque capacity.

With France reeling from a spate of terror attacks - the most recent this week in which a known radical stabbed a policewoman before being shot dead - tackling Islamism has become a hot button issue, particularly ahead of this month’s regional elections and next year’s presidential ballot where Mr Macron is polling to once again to face far-Right leader Marine Le Pen.

Eyup Sahin, president of the Eyyup Sultan mosque: &#x00201c;The best thing to do is to just grin and bear it.&quot; - Bruno Fert
Eyup Sahin, president of the Eyyup Sultan mosque: “The best thing to do is to just grin and bear it." - Bruno Fert

“Today he who finds a good enemy and makes a lot of noise wins the election and I think we are being used to this end,” sighed mosque president Eyup Sahin and regional head of Milli Gorus.

“The best thing to do is to just grin and bear it,” he said while sipping mint tea.

The controversy erupted in March after Strasbourg’s Green mayor accepted a request from Mr Sahin for a €2.5m subsidy out of a total budget of €32m. While the rest of France bans public funding of new religious buildings, Alsace and Moselle can do so due to a separate status dating back to when it was part of Germany.

While the mayor said she was merely rubber-stamping a project already approved by her predecessors, the move prompted Gérald Darmanin, Mr Macron’s tough-talking interior minister, to accuse her of funding an organisation that “supports political Islam” and had links with the Turkish state.

Moreover, he said Milli Gorus, along with two other groups, was guilty of refusing to sign Mr Macron’s “Charter for the Principles of French Islam”, whose signatories accept Islam’s compatibility with the values of the French republic and gender equality and reject political Islam and the notion of apostasy.

A model of the new mosque in the courtyard of the temporary building - Bruno Fert
A model of the new mosque in the courtyard of the temporary building - Bruno Fert

Mr Sahin said Milli Gorus had declined only because its representatives were not consulted and presented with a fait accompli “as if we were brigands that must now promise to abide by French laws. We have always abided by French law and our prime enemies are Islamic extremists,” he said.

Furious at the setback for Mr Macron's ambitions to create an Islam of France, Mr Darmanin seized the funding request as a gift horse, said Fouad Douai, in charge of upkeep of the nearby grand mosque of Heyritz, which successfully received state funding in 2000.

“By not signing the charter Milli Gorus provided him with the perfect opportunity to crack down on them. Meanwhile, the Green mayor made a blunder in good faith by starting her mandate with such a touchy subject while there was an ongoing nationwide row over Islam.

“It was manna for extremists, with on the one hand Muslim ones able to say, ‘You see, look how they treat us’ and on the other those who claimed the town hall was funding radical Islam.”

Mr Darmanin ordered a legal challenge to the planned subsidy, while government spokesman Gabriel Attal even claimed Milli Gorus had “no reason to organise activities or to exist in France”.

“Hopefully this opens everyone’s eyes and the ‘separatism’ law will soon be passed,” tweeted the interior minister.

Approved by MPs in the National Assembly in February, and beefed up in the Senate in April, the bill notably requires all associations to commit to upholding “republican values” if they accept state subsidies.

It cracks down on religious funding from countries such as Turkey, Qatar or Saudi Arabia by obliging associations to declare donations over €10,000 and have their accounts certified.

A donation box to help fund the construction of the new mosque - Bruno Fert&#xa0;
A donation box to help fund the construction of the new mosque - Bruno Fert

The Right-wing senate majority later added bans on face coverings including for parents accompanying children on school outings. However, the centrist Macron camp opposed the move and it will now return to parliament for a final vote.

Turkey’s firebrand president Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently blasted the planned law as a “guillotine of French democracy” that was “openly in contradiction of human rights, freedom of religion and European values” and called for its “withdrawal”.

The Macron camp has accused him of meddling in domestic affairs.

Mr Sahin denied any backing or funding from the Erdogan camp.

“If so, why did construction stop for a year and a half?” he asked. “We have not received a single centime from the Turkish state.”

Samim Akgonul, head of the Turkish studies department at Strasbourg University, said he believed that the truth lay somewhere in between.

There was no doubt that Milli Gorus was politicised, which explained its refusal to sign the Macron charter on an Islam of France as it contains a clause pledging not to promote political Islam, he said.

However, it was increasingly autonomous and not close to Mr Erdogan as it backed the Turkish opposition in the last elections, which could help explain why donations had run dry.

The French government's opposition to granting it state aid highlighted a paradox, he went on.

“A French association asking for funding from a French town is arguably proof of Milli Gorus’ growing autonomy and integration into an Islam of France. If you deny this mosque foreign funding but at the same time say it can’t have state funding, what can it do?” he asked.

“But by refusing to see these populations as part of French society, the government is pushing them into Turkey’s hands whereas they are Strasbourgeois.”

A boy praying in the temporary building of the Strasbourg Mosque - Bruno Fert
A boy praying in the temporary building of the Strasbourg Mosque - Bruno Fert

One mosque-goer, 25-year old engineer Omer Turhan, said: “I have studied in the UK and I can say that it’s far easier to practice one’s faith there in peace. Here, there is growing pressure from the far-Right.

“We are French mosque-goers and feel singled out and stigmatised. What do they want us to do? Leave? Where? I’m French, I was born here and would be treated as a foreigner anywhere else. There is no logic.”

Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg in March this year - FREDERICK FLORIN&#xa0;/AFP
Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg in March this year - FREDERICK FLORIN /AFP

At the building site, Mr Sahin inspected construction as a yellow crane towered over the mosque’s near-complete main dome while workers toiled on its two minarets.

The mosque project, which would serve the 30,000-odd people of Turkish origin in Strasbourg, was approved in 2013, and the first stone was laid in 2017 in the presence of French officials and Turkey’s deputy prime minister. “All those who criticise it today supported and worked on the project bar the Greens. It's incomprehensible,” fumed Mr Sahin.

Given all the furore, he said that he had withdrawn his request for funding for now.

“We may ask for it at a later date but with all the media coverage, our donations have shot up so we are hopeful of getting back on track,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    Hilye, or calligraphic panel containing a physical description of the Prophet Muhammad made in 1718 in the Galata Palace, Istanbul. Dihya Salim al-Fahim, (1718), via Wikimedia CommonsThe republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without images In my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day. Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of Muhammad An early image showing Prophet Mohammed appointing his cousin and son-in-law Ali as his successor in an an Islamic miniature from A.D. 1307. The work is attributed to Rashid al-din Fadlallah. Photo by Archiv Gerstenberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images That said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.” The Hilye-i Serif, by Hafiz Osman, 17th century. A calligraphic verbal description of Mohammed. Topkapi Palace Library, Istanbul. Hafiz Osman (1642–1698), via Wikimedia Commons These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretations The Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography. Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial past Providing historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed. With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University. Read more:Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the causeWhy there’s opposition to images of MuhammadThe attack on Charlie Hebdo: the problem is the Middle East, not Islam Suleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Shelter in place issued for parts of Deptford Township, NJ: Officials

    A shelter in place has been issued for parts of Deptford Township, Gloucester County. The area impacted is Pasadena Avenue and Hurffville Road.

  • Iran removes central bank head who is running for president

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, one of the few moderates running in a June 18 presidential election, who said he accepted the decision that he must step aside at the bank in order to stand for president. Hemmati, a technocrat appointed central bank governor in 2018, is one of seven candidates for president, with the others mostly staunch hardliners after a vetting body, the Guardian Council, barred leading reformists and conservatives from standing. Iranian media identified several possible candidates to succeed Hemmati at the bank, including Akbar Komeijani, a deputy governor of the bank, and Hamid Pourmohammadi, deputy head of the Budget and Planning Organisation.

  • Biden considers two Kennedys for ambassadorships

    Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden is considering naming two Kennedys to represent him abroad: Caroline Kennedy is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy is on his radar for Western Europe, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: With JFK's daughter and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, Biden would be reaching outside of his pool of core campaign donors. He'd also be putting a spotlight back on America's most famous political dynasty — and honoring a late friend and mentor.Flashback: Biden, who shares the family's Irish Catholic heritage, delivered a eulogy in 2009 for Ted, with whom he served in the Senate for 36 years.He has described Kennedy as a "big brother," and felt a debt of gratitude for Kennedy's defense of his honor amid the plagiarism controversy in Biden's 1988 presidential bid.Details: Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, got to know Biden through her husband.Caroline served as President Obama’s second ambassador to Japan and is well versed in the issues in the Asia-Pacific region, where the AP first reported she could be heading.The White House declined to comment. People close to the process stressed that nothing is final until the White House sends a formal announcement.Driving the news: Biden was scheduled to make several formal offers to candidates over the holiday weekend, ahead of announcing his first slate of ambassadors as soon as this week.On Friday, he announced Rufus Gifford as his choice to be chief of protocol at the State Department.Administration officials have been vigorous in vetting the first group of political ambassadors, hoping to avoid negative headlines.The intrigue: In addition to political allies like former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden will likely reward longtime friends and aides, in lieu of several donors who raised millions of dollars over Zoom from his campaign.Biden is planning to nominate Cindy McCain as his envoy to the World Food Program in Rome.Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and a former career foreign service officer, is being considered for a European position.Some donors may make the cut:Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, is being considered for Costa Rica. She and her husband, Joe Waz, hosted a fundraiser for Biden in 2019 along with Hollywood luminaries Jeffrey Katzenberg and Rob Reiner.Scott Miller, a former UBS wealth manager and LGBTQ activist, has been discussed for Switzerland. He and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists for LGBTQ causes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany, Slovakia arrest 2 in raids on trafficking ring

    Two suspects were arrested in Germany and Slovakia in raids Monday on a group accused of smuggling Vietnamese into Germany and other European countries for large fees that they had to work off in massage parlors, brothels and other places, authorities said. A Vietnamese man is suspected of giving hormone injections to women who worked as prostitutes in Germany to prevent them from getting unwanted pregnancies, prosecutors and police said in a statement. Police found 13 people who were in Germany illegally during Monday's raids in several parts of Germany.

  • Nigeria school abduction: Gunmen kidnap students in Niger state

    At least 150 students are reported missing after armed men stormed a school in Niger state.

  • Bill Maher slams celebrities Jenner, McConaughey as having 'malignant narcissism' for seeking jump into politics

    "Someone must explain why celebrities running for office is a recurring nightmare we cannot seem to shake," Maher said on his Friday night HBO show.

  • Ministers fear revival of Islamist extremism could be fuelling rise in anti-Semitism

    A resurgence of Islamist extremism could be fuelling the increase in anti-Semitism on Britain's streets, ministers fear. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said recent incidents of anti-Jewish hate showed "signs of something more pernicious" than "casual anti-Semitism" and warned of "extremist groups operating in our midst". He pledged that the Government will "redouble its efforts" to deal with extremism, which will include ensuring that bodies such as police forces must "fully understand their responsibilities and [do] everything they can to tackle it". Mr Jenrick's intervention came after Boris Johnson condemned the "shameful racism" of anti-Jewish abuse shouted from a car travelling through north London earlier this month. Separately, some protestors at pro-Palestine marches held placards displaying Nazi symbols and other anti-Jewish material. On Saturday, a synagogue in Luton advised its members to stay away from a pro-Palestine rally taking place in the town. Amid growing government concern about a possible resurgence of Islamist extremism, The Telegraph understands that William Shawcross, the official reviewer of Prevent, the Government's anti-extremism programme, is examining links between Islamist activity and anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

    "Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.

  • Home caretakers and personal aides are among the worst-paid workers in the U.S.

    Home caretakers and personal aides, who are overwhelmingly Latinas and Black women, are among the worst-paid workers in the U.S., even as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the value of their care.Why it matters: Most home health aides have no benefits, like Medicaid, and earn $10 to $13 an hour on average, which they say barely covers the cost of traveling to and from their house calls.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Biden administration’s jobs plan would raise wages for these workers, who “have been underpaid and undervalued for too long.”What they’re saying: “We are part of the healthcare system, but by name only, not based on our access to rights,” health aide Orbelina del Carmen tells Noticias Telemundo.Del Carmen has no health coverage and got COVID-19 while on her job.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Over 200 bodies found at Canada Indigenous school

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school - one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. (May 29)

  • Annual Memorial Day run supports fallen service members

    The children of fallen service members run in a 5k race every year to honor their parents, who gave their lives in service to this country. Military members are paired up as training mentors with the runners in the annual Memorial Day race just outside of Seattle, Washington.

  • Greece rejects Turkish minister's comments on Muslim minority

    Greece reacted angrily on Sunday to a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that described members of a Muslim minority in northern Greece as Turkish and that said they were not accorded full civic rights. The statement by Cavusoglu, during a private visit to the northern Greek region of Thrace on Sunday, came ahead of his official meetings on Monday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.

  • Gas prices reach highest average in 7 years as Memorial Day travel surges but supply falls short

    The average driver in the US paid $3.04 per gallon, marking the highest price since 2014.

  • Partiers protest Belgium virus rules; medics demand support

    Thousands of protesters angry at pandemic-related restrictions marched to European Union headquarters in Brussels on Saturday and had minor tussles with police over their unauthorized gathering. The crowd initially assembled in a Brussels park for a party designed to flout Belgium’s COVID-19 rules and a related gathering calling for Europeans to claim back their freedom. Participants then marched to the district of the Belgian capital that houses key EU buildings.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Football rumours from the media

    Moves in and out of Chelsea feature heavily in the Monday papers.

  • Pluto TV Signs Content Deal With Mediawan to Launch New Channels in France, Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pluto TV has signed a long-term strategic content partnership with Mediawan to bring more than 1,000 hours of French content from Mediawan’s library to Pluto TV in France and across 18 countries in Latin America. The pact with Mediawan will allow Pluto TV, ViacomCBS Networks International’s ad-supported streaming service, to grow its portfolio in France, […]