Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame's depth chart for this Saturday's home game against California.

Notre Dame is 0-2 under first-year coach Freeman after beginning the season ranked fifth in the country.

