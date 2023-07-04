Nottingham arsonist found guilty of murdering mother and 2 children

Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh (3) and Naeemah Drammeh (1) died as a result of smoke inhalation

An arsonist who murdered a mother and her two children after pouring petrol through their letterbox held a “grievance” over rubbish in an alleyway, a court heard.

Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Fatimah, three, and Naeemah, one, died as a result of smoke inhalation when Jamie Barrow set their door alight at their flat in Nottingham on November 20 last year.

Barrow, who lived in the same block of flats as the family, had previously admitted manslaughter but was unanimously convicted of three counts of murder by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was also found guilty of a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and will be sentenced on Friday.

Mrs Hydara’s husband and father of her two children, Aboubacarr Drammeh, said “words cannot quantify” his family’s pain following their deaths as he delivered a statement following the verdict.

Aboubacarr Drammeh reading a statement outside Nottingham Crown Court following the conviction of Jamie Barrow for the murder of his wife and children - PA

Mr Drammeh was living in America at the time of the fire and was waiting for his wife and children to join him to start a new life after taking up a job as a biomedical technologist. The court heard he had to identify his family on his 40th birthday.

“Neither can we quantify the emotional, psychological, physiological and financial impact of the crime Jamie Barrow committed against Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.

“His actions were utterly heartless and cruel and have caused a multigenerational trauma that we will never understand,” said Mr Drammeh.

“Fatoumatta was a caring daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend. If love and compassion could make a person immortal, she would have lived forever.

“She had a pure heart and was greatly loved for her personality and qualities.

“She was the most incredible mother to Fatimah and Naeemah, two angels who deserved a beautiful childhood and a full life.

“Nottingham and the rest of the world have been denied potential future teachers, civil servants, doctors - who knows what they could have been?

“They lived a short but meaningful life, such was the joy and happiness they brought to us all.”

Family and friends also packed the public gallery in court throughout the trial, with some weeping as the verdicts were delivered.

Jamie Barrow, who lived in the same block of flats as the family, admitted to manslaughter but was unanimously convicted of three counts of murder - PA

The trial heard emergency services were called shortly after 3.17am on 20 Nov 2022 after neighbours heard shouting and saw smoke.

The family was rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre, where Fatimah and Naeemah were pronounced dead. Mrs Hydara died two days later.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, led the investigation. She said: “Jamie Barrow committed the most despicable crime anyone could ever commit. He destroyed a whole family and took away their dreams of a happy life together in America.

“Today, justice has been served for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah and their family, all of whom have carried themselves with incredible dignity since the night of this truly awful crime.

“Barrow denied the killings were deliberate but, thankfully, my investigative team was able to provide overwhelming evidence that this tragic event was indeed murder.

“We saw through his lies and, thankfully, so did the jury.”

