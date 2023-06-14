Nottingham attacks latest: Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber's families attend vigil at university campus

The family of Barnaby Webber (left to right) brother Charlie, mother Emma and father David, attend a vigil at the University of Nottingham - Jacob King

The families of Grace O’Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber have joined thousands of people at a vigil on the University of Nottingham’s main campus after the students were killed in an attack.

Mr Webber and a female friend, Grace Kumar, had been returning to their student accommodation following an end-of-term night out when they were killed in Ilkeston Road, in an apparently random attack, just after 4am on Tuesday. Ian Coates, a school caretaker, was also killed in the attack.

Crowds gathered at the top of the Djangoly steps near the university’s Portland building on Wednesday afternoon ahead of proceedings.

Many of those in attendance could be seen wiping away tears and consoling each other in a respectful silence.

04:50 PM

Ambulance arrived within five minutes

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said resources arrived on the scene of the double stabbing in Ilkeston Road within five minutes of receiving a call at 4.05am on Tuesday.

EMAS said a second call was received at 5.25am to Milton Street, where a caller reported people being hit by a vehicle - adding that first resources arrived at 5.36am.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ambulance service said they were then called to a medical emergency on Magdala Road, where CPR was being performed by police.

The statement read: “In response to all three incidents, we sent a number of ambulance resources to the scene including ambulance cars, double-crewed ambulances, our hazardous area response team, a specialist practitioner, tactical managers, and we were supported on scene by medics and colleagues from the air ambulance.

“EMAS transported five patients to hospital via land ambulance.”

04:44 PM

Vigil begins

Grant Walton, from the university chaplaincy, began the vigil by saying: “This is one of those moments which we hoped we’d never encounter.

“Students and staff of the university, community members and, most importantly, family and friends of precious Grace and Barnaby, some travelling many miles to be with us.”

The university’s vice-chancellor Professor Shearer West said the lives of the two 19-year-olds had been “curtailed” by a “seemingly random” act of violence.

04:43 PM

Grace's hockey team attend vigil

The parents of Grace Kumar attend a vigil - Jacob King

Grace's hockey team attend the vigil - Jacob King

Grace Kumar's father and Barnaby Webber's brother, Charlie, embrace - Jacob King

03:36 PM

Lee Coates - 'Dad was due to retire in four months'

Paying tribute to his father Ian Coates, Lee Coates said: “If we had to think about it, he’d be lying in a bed with us holding his hand, him dying naturally in 20 to 30 years’ time.”

“Not dying on a street because some guy decided it’s not his day today,” Lee’s brother James added.

Lee continued: “He was due to retire in four months, he was still grafting. It’s rocked everyone’s world.”

His brother James added: “He was everyone’s friend, always willing to help. Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t. None of them did, it’s a tragedy.”

03:29 PM

Police deny they were alerted to suspect before rampage

Police in Nottingham have been forced to deny claims they had received reports about the suspect before he went on to stab three people to death in the city early on Tuesday morning, Martin Evans reports.

In an update about the investigation into the triple murder, Nottinghamshire Police said they were continuing to work to establish the motive of the man responsible.

But they denied there had been reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area before the tragedy unfolded.

“There have also been reports that other calls were made to Nottinghamshire Police about the suspect before he carried out the attacks in Ilkeston Road. This is not the case,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

A 31-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, but has so far been refusing to cooperate with detectives.

03:25 PM

Ilkeston Road resident - 'Maybe we could have saved Grace's life'

A mother whose home was where the body of Grace O’Malley-Kumar was discovered after she was fatally stabbed has said she was “heartbroken” she was away at the time of the attack.

The woman, who asked not to be named, told Sky News she was alerted to the tragedy the next morning after she and her family spent Monday night away.

“Maybe we could have saved her life,” she said.

The 28-year-old told the broadcaster she received a lot of phone calls on Tuesday checking if she was okay.

03:20 PM

'Dad love you always and forever'

Ian Coates’ grandson left a bouquet of flowers at the scene on Magdala Road, with a note reading: “Missed every minute and every hour. We miss you dearly.”

The school caretaker’s son Lee Coates left a vintage England shirt with a message in marker pen reading: “Dad, love you always and forever.”

Another of Mr Coates’ sons, James Coates, left a Nottingham Forest shirt on the pavement with a message written on it, which said: “Dad, taken too soon, rest in peace, you will be missed. Love you, J x”

03:19 PM

'Die-hard Forest fan who loved fishing'

Speaking at the scene where Ian Coates was found fatally stabbed, his sons Lee and James Coates told reporters the school caretaker would have been on his way to work at the time of the attack.

“We know as much as everybody else,” Lee said.

“He was a die-hard Forest fan and an avid fisherman.

“He used to take under-privileged kids fishing just to get away from crime.

“You genuinely couldn’t find a nicer guy.”

03:07 PM

Sons of Ian Coates pay tribute to 'great father'

Lee and James Coates, sons of school caretaker Ian Coates who was killed in the deadly rampage in Nottingham, have described him as a “massive, massive football fan” and a “great father”, adding that his death had “rocked everyone’s world”.

02:46 PM

#NottinghamTogether banner hangs in city centre

A banner has been placed on the outside of City Council buildings in Market Square, Nottingham, after three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on Tuesday morning.

02:42 PM

Pictured: New images released as victims identified

Nottinghamshire Police have now formally identified Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates as the three victims killed in a knife and van rampage in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family has now released a tribute and new pictures have been shared of the 19-year-old medicine student at the University of Nottingham.

Grace Kumar

Grace

02:31 PM

Picture: Moment man tried to gain entry to homeless hostel

hostel

This is the moment a man suspected of killing three people and injured three others in Nottingham tried to gain entry to a homeless hostel during his rampage, Patrick Sawer and Michael Murphy report.

The man allegedly attempted to climb into one of the bedrooms at Seely Hirst House through a ground floor window, shortly after attacking two students with a knife in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man sleeping in the room managed to block his path and after trying a second time to get inside the suspect subsequently left the building.

It is understood that it was once he was outside that he managed to stop a van driver, attack him and steal his vehicle, leaving him dying on the ground.

02:05 PM

Grace Kumar's family release statement

The family of Grace Kumar have described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and an “adored daughter and sister” in a statement released on Wednesday.

Speaking to MailOnline, the family said: “Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. he is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years.

“Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends.”

01:43 PM

Campus vigil to be held at 4pm

“The university is supporting Grace and Barnaby’s families at this immensely difficult time, and I hope to meet them privately today to express my deep condolences and continue to offer every support at our disposal - although I recognise that nothing will compensate for the loss of a cherished daughter and son.

“I will also join the families at our campus vigil on the Djanogly Terrace at 4pm, where I hope as many of our staff and student community as possible can attend to remember our fellow students and show our support for their families.

“Against this backdrop of deep sadness and loss, I hope we can draw some comfort from the public reaction locally, nationally, and indeed globally to this dreadful crime. Nottingham is a wonderful and distinctive city, and our University and civic communities are united both in our grief and in our knowledge that this terrible act is not what our city is about.”

01:41 PM

University of Nottingham Vice-chancellor - 'hard to find words to express shock and grief'

In a statement, the University of Nottingham has paid tributes to students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar following their deaths on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said: “It is hard to find the words to express the shock and grief felt across our institution at the senseless loss of two first year students who have had their bright futures brutally curtailed by a seemingly random act of violence.

“Grace was a medical student, thriving in her first year of study and inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and her volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was a talented sportswoman, playing international hockey for both the U16 and U18 England Hockey Team and Essex U15 Women’s Cricket. She was held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike.

“Barnaby was a history student, with a particular personal interest in geopolitics of both the USA and China. His tutors recall his energy as a student and as fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars. He too was a sporting talent, playing hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and local clubs and excelling at sports at Nottingham. His role in the Combined Cadet Forces also saw him exhibit his volunteering and leadership skills.”

01:31 PM

Chief Constable - Public thanked for response to 'tragic incidents'

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said:

“First and foremost my thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events. “It is unimaginable to understand what they are going through. “I am very aware of the impact that these horrendous crimes will have had not only on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country. “I am determined that we will work with community members, students from both universities and others impacted to reassure and support them. It is important that as a city we stand together. “I would like to thank the public for their response to these tragic incidents. We have received a high number of calls with people offering information and support. Anyone with information can contact our casualty bureau on 0800 0961011.

01:30 PM

Police still working alongside counter terror officers

Nottinghamshire Police have addressed reports indicating it is no longer working with Counter Terrorism Policing.

The police update said: “This is not the case, and Counter Terrorism Policing continues to work alongside Nottinghamshire Police.”

The force also added: “There have also been reports that other calls were made to Nottinghamshire Police about the suspect before he carried out the attacks in Ilkeston Road. This is not the case.”

01:28 PM

Suspect tasered and detained

A short while later, police managed to detain the suspect by using a taser when he abandoned the vehicle and approached officers with a knife.

01:27 PM

Magdala Road attack

Police say the suspect then attacked a man and stole his van.

A call was received by a member of the public and upon police attendance he was found dead on Magdala Road with knife injuries.

The stolen van was then used by the suspect to run over three members of the public in the Milton Street area. One man is in hospital in a critical condition while others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

01:26 PM

Suspect tried to enter homeless hostel

Investigations have then revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

Police say the incident was not reported at the time.

01:25 PM

Police release sequence of events - first call made at 4.04am

Nottinghamshire Police have provided an update on its investigation by releasing a sequence of events leading up to the suspect’s arrest.

The force said detectives had spent countless hours piecing together the movements that led to three people losing their lives, which includes CCTV coverage and eye-witness accounts.

A call was made to police at 4.04am to reports of a man attacking two people with a knife on Ilkeston Road. Police attended and found a male and female student, aged 19, in the street unresponsive.

01:16 PM

Home Secretary - I'm in regular contact with Nottinghamshire Chief Constable

Mrs Braverman promised Nottinghamshire police “whatever help” they needed from the Home Office.

“I am in personal and regular contact with the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire police and I have made that offer very clear to her that we stand ready here at the home office to help in whatever way she requests but to date,” she told MPs.

01:15 PM

Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Grace O'Malley Kumar 'destined for great future'

The former Tory leader, paid tribute to Grace O’Malley Kumar, who was killed in the attack, saying she had been a resident of his Woodford Green constituency as he recalled her sporting successes.

“I remember that she was part of Woodford wells cricket and hockey club. She was a star - England under 16. England under 18. Destined for a great future.

“Can I say to my Right Honourable friend [Mrs Braverman], it’s very important that both the communities in Nottingham and the families are protected. but all of those people who got to know her and had high hopes of her and will have had those dashed as well.

“So can we make sure that there is a degree of outreach to all of those people who worked with her, and helped her to grow.”

01:02 PM

'Ultimately, we all want justice'

Asked by Lee Anderson, Tory MP for the Nottinghamshire constituency of Ashfield and deputy chair of the party, to reassure the public about their safety, Mrs Braverman said: “People can feel safe in Nottingham going forward.

“I know that is difficult for many people to feel in the immediate aftermath of a terrible incident of the type we have just seen. But they must know that the police are working flat out to get to the bottom of this. Ultimately, we all want justice.”

12:56 PM

Home Secretary - Attack on university community 'particularly galling'

Mrs Braverman said attack was “particularly galling” as it was mounted on “a vibrant, youthful university community which will be so tragically affected by this tragic incident.”

She said the university was supporting the students, family and friends as well as staff and disclosed that the “Secretary State for Education has been in touch with the Vice Chancellor of the University to offer any support that might be needed from the Department for Education.”

12:53 PM

Yvette Cooper - 'We stand in solidarity with Nottingham'

Responding to Mrs Braverman’s statement, Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, described Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar as “talented students” and also paid tribute to Ian Coates, who was named as the third victim earlier on Wednesday.

She said she welcomed the input from counter terror police and said the country was stood in solidarity with the city of Nottingham.

12:48 PM

Police will gather evidence over coming days

Mrs Braverman said the Nottinghamshire police investigation was at a “very early stage.”

“They have carried out a number of searches, a number of inquiries across the city and they will continue to gather evidence across over the coming days,” she added.

12:45 PM

Home Secretary - Counter terror officers helping Nottinghamshire Police

Suella Braverman is delivering a statement in the Commons following the end of PMQs.

She said: “I can confirm Nottinghamshire police are being assisted in their inquiries by counter terror police, though this does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack.

“It’s completely natural to seek answers immediately when something terrible happens. But it’s also vital that those answers are wholly accurate. Speculating out loud, is never helpful and runs the risk of being counterproductive.

“The police have asked for patience while the inquiries continues to speak.”

12:42 PM

Rishi Sunak - 'Every parent's worst nightmare'

Rishi Sunak has described the Nottingham attacks as “every parent’s worst nightmare” in the House of Commons.

Responding to a question by Nottingham MP Lillian Greenwood about whether he could guarantee resources to police, universities and others to support constituents, Mr Sunak said: “Like the rest of the country I’ve been moved by the heart-breaking tributes from their loved ones. This is an extraordinarily difficult time and every parent’s worst nightmare.

“The hearts of the whole country are with the families and all those who have lost their lives.”

12:34 PM

Ian Coates' brother - 'absolutely numb'

The brother of Ian Coates said he was “absolutely numb” following his death.

He tweeted: “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened, Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out, just absolutely numb at the moment.”

In a separate post, his son asked for the family to be given privacy.

12:10 PM

Bancroft's School - Grace was 'immensely gifted scholar and sportswoman'

Bancroft’s School in north-east London, where Grace Kumar was a student until last year, said in a statement on its website: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death in Nottingham under tragic circumstances of one of our recent leavers from 2022, Grace O’Malley Kumar.

“We are desperately shocked and saddened by Grace’s sudden death in these truly terrible circumstances. She left Bancroft’s only last year and was a hugely important part of our community.

“An immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman, she was hugely loved and greatly respected and admired by all. She was outstanding in every respect and will be missed terribly.

“It will take everyone in the Bancroft’s community a considerable time to come to terms with this shocking news, but above all our thoughts are with Grace’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

12:06 PM

Cricketers pay tribute at student's club

On Tuesday, a steady stream of friends, fellow players and club officials made their way to the ground at Bishops Hull cricket club where Barney was a member.

Some placed flowers in memory of ‘Barney’ while others singly or in groups just stood quietly on the square alone with their thoughts, some hugging one another for support in their grief.

A note left with the growing pile of tributes said: “Cannot believe this has happened to you. You will be greatly missed.”

Barnaby had joined the club in 2021 scoring 622 runs and taking 29 wickets in his 30 games.

A club official said: “Webbs has been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time.”

12:05 PM

Rishi Sunak - 'our thoughts are with victims'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the thoughts of all in the House of Commons are with the injured and the families of those who lost their lives in Nottingham.

Speaking at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “I know the whole House will want to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those who lost their lives.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he joins the Prime Minister in his remarks on Nottingham and said his thoughts were with everyone in the city.

12:01 PM

Hostel resident - 'he tried to get in through window'

A resident of the hostel told The Telegraph: “He tried to get into my ground floor room, through the window.”

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of All Saints Homeless Shelter, which runs Seely Hirst House, said: “We don’t know why he chose to come here. He hasn’t stayed here in the past.

“Nobody was harmed but our residents are already vulnerable and something like this leaves them very shaken.

“We are working closely with the police and assisting their enquiries into this horrific incident.”

12:00 PM

Suspect tried to enter homeless hostel

A man who killed three people in Nottingham tried to gain entry to a homeless hostel during his rampage, it has emerged, Patrick Sawer and Michael Murphy report.

The suspect attempted to climb into one of the bedrooms at Seely Hirst House through a ground floor window, shortly after attacking two students with a knife in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man sleeping in the room managed to block his path and after trying a second time to get inside the suspect subsequently left the building.

It is understood that it was once he was outside that he managed to stop a van driver, attack him and steal his vehicle, leaving him dying on the ground.

11:49 AM

Suella Braverman to make statement on Nottingham attacks

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is to make a statement on the Nottingham attacks in Parliament at 12.35pm.

11:39 AM

Colleagues - 'shocked and saddened'

Diana Owen CBE, CEO of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust and Huntingdon Academy, added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news. Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time.”

11:30 AM

'Ian was much-loved colleague who went extra mile for children'

The school where Nottingham attack victim Ian Coates worked have described him as a “much-loved colleague” who went the “extra mile” for pupils.

Ross Middleton, executive headteacher at the L.E.A.D Academy Trust, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

11:12 AM

Third victim named as Ian Coates

Ian Coates

The third victim killed in the knife and van attacks in Nottingham city centre has been named as Ian Coates, Sky News has reported.

Mr Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s, was stabbed to death in Magdala Road after university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were fatally attacked in Ilkeston Road.

It is believed Mr Coates was making his way to work when he was flagged down and assaulted. He was dragged out of the vehicle and left lying on the pavement in his own blood before the suspect drove off in his van.

10:44 AM

'Barney was one in a million'

A professional cricketer who coached Barnaby Webber when he was a child is the latest to pay tribute to the University of Nottingham student stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Warwickshire County Cricket Club spin bowler Jake Lintott said:

Lost for words. Barney was one in a million. It was always a pleasure to coach him as a kid and see him develop into a fine young man! Love to Emma and the family at this awful time 😔😢❤️ https://t.co/X9QqFcD3jC — Jake Lintott (@lintott23) June 14, 2023

10:36 AM

Pictures: Hundreds attend vigil at St Peter's Church

Hundreds of people, many of whom were students, attended a vigil at St Peter’s Church to pay their respects to University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, as well as a man in his 50s who was also stabbed to death.

Nottingham City Council has said another vigil will take place on Thursday at 5.30pm in Old Market Square as it opened a book of condolences. The council has also lowered the flag at half-mast on its building and urged residents to light candles in windows as the city grieves for the victims.

Here are some pictures from Tuesday’s memorial event:

Vigil

vig

vig

10:27 AM

Flowers near student deaths scene

Flowers

Flowers have been left at the scene close to where Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were stabbed to death as they returned to their university accommodation following a night out in Nottingham.

The 19-year-olds were fatally attacked on Ilkeston Road, an area of the city popular with students, at around 4am on Tuesday.

Two properties were later raided on the street as police investigated the pair’s death along with a third victim, who was stabbed to death on Magdala Road.

10:21 AM

Andy Murray - Nottingham attacks 'really shocking and heart-breaking'

Andy Murray at the Nottingham Open

Andy Murray has spoken of his shock after waking up in Nottingham to discover three people had been killed during a knife and van rampage.

Murray, who defeated Belgian Joris De Loore in the Nottingham Open on Tuesday, said he was unsure play would go ahead as a result in the wake of the violence.

The former Wimbledon champion told Sky Sports News: “We are staying in the city centre and had been out for dinner last night and walking around those areas. You never expect something like that to happen, it was really shocking.

“I didn’t know if it was going to affect anything here or not because the streets were closed this morning. Really shocking and obviously heart breaking for the victims and the people involved so hopefully everyone is safe now.

10:08 AM

Family's 'complete devastation' at student death

Barnaby Webber

The family of 19-year-old university student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” at his death in the Nottingham attacks, reports Patrick Sawer, Max Stephens and Catherine Lough.

Paying tribute to him they condemned the “senseless murder of our son”, describing him as a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Mr Webber and a female friend, named locally as Grace Kumar, had been returning to their student accommodation following an end-of-term night out when they were killed in Ilkeston Road, in an apparently random attack, just after 4am on Tuesday.

09:57 AM

'Tremendously sad day for hockey family'

A former hockey player who won a silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia has described Grace Kumar as “extremely talented” as he paid tribute to the University of Nottingham student.

Adnan Zakir, who represented Pakistan between 2001 and 2006, wrote: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear this heartbreaking news. Grace Kumar was [an] extremely talented hockey players [sic], she was my favourite in the team.

“Tremendously sad day for hockey family. England Hockey has lost a future star.”

09:47 AM

Video: Vigil held at St Peter's Church

09:41 AM

Taunton School - Barnaby 'touched lives of staff, pupils and parents'

Taunton School has now released a tribute to former pupil Barnaby Webber

The statement said: “The Taunton School community is heartbroken by the recent, tragic, news about Barnaby Webber. Barnaby joined us in the Nursery and studied here all the way through to the end of the Sixth Form, leaving just last year.

“In his long association with the school, he touched the lives of many staff, pupils and parents and his loss will be very difficult to come to terms with. He was a much-loved, kind and engaging character. That a young man of such promise should lose his life in these circumstances is utterly devastating.

“We send our love and deepest condolences to his family. We continue to do all we can to support them and all in our community affected by these events. When the time comes, we will find a fitting way in which to remember Barnaby and his special contribution to our school.”

09:36 AM

Vigil will show 'Nottingham's stand against violence'

To clarify an earlier post on vigils, the council has confirmed a memorial will take place on Thursday.

City council leader David Mellen said: “Our city remains in shock after the tragic death of three people.

“We know the impact of these awful events will be felt not only by the victims’ families and friends but by the wider Nottingham community and so it is important that we take time to join together to share our grief and to remember the people we have lost.

“The vigil will be a chance for people to come together to mourn and to show the world how Nottingham takes a stand against violence.”

09:33 AM

Residents urged to light candles to remember victims

Nottingham City Council has lowered the flag on its Council House building to half-mast and a book of condolence opened as the city mourns the three victims.

People are also being invited to lay flowers on the steps of the Council House while the lights on the building will be lowered at night as a mark of respect.

The city will come together at a vigil to be held in the Old Market Square on Thursday evening, 15 June from 5.30pm with a minute’s silence to take place at 6pm.

Officials say people are welcome to join from home by lighting a candle in their window or doorstep.

09:11 AM

Southgate Hockey Club pay tribute to Grace Kumar

Grace Kumar represented Southgate Hockey Club - Southgate Hockey Club/Twitter

Southgate Hockey Club in north London have also released a tribute to Ms Kumar.

The club said on Twitter: “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Grace O’Malley Kumar, a huge talent and much loved member of Southgate U18’s & W1’s.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates.”

08:37 AM

Cricket club pays tribute to 'fiercely competitive' Grace Kumar

A cricket club has now released a tribute to Grace Kumar.

Woodford Wells Cricket Club described Ms Kumar, who died in the knife and van attack in Nottingham on Tuesday, as “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

“Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar,” the club Tweeted.

“A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player.

“Our thoughts are with Sanjoy, Sinead and James at this time and everyone who knew Grace - fun, friendly and brilliant.”

08:31 AM

Suspect arrived in UK 'as a teenager'

The Telegraph understands the 31-year-old suspect arrived in the UK as a teenager and is not thought to be a refugee.

08:28 AM

Michael Vaughan tribute

Former England cricket captain and Telegraph Sport columnist Michael Vaughan paid tribute to Mr Webber on social media.

Barnaby Webber .. A young cricketer gone far too soon xxx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2023

08:04 AM

'Enormously proud of everything he achieved'

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

08:03 AM

Barnaby Webber's family release statement over 'senseless murder'

Barnaby Webber

In a statement issued to the PA news agency, his parents David and Emma, and younger brother Charlie, described their “complete devastation”.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” the family from Taunton in Somerset said.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

07:59 AM

England Hockey tribute to Grace Kumar

Grace

England Hockey has this morning released a tribute to Grace Kumar

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday. Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

07:57 AM

Cricket club pays tribute to Barnaby Webber

Barnaby

Bishops Hull Cricket Club has released a statement paying tribute to Barnaby Webber.

“Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.

Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.

“Webbs” joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time. Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on.

As a club we would like to invite family, friends, club members and members of the village and public who wish to pay their respects and lay some flowers at the club. TA1 5EB.”

