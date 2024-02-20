Nottingham City Hospital: Work starts to demolish huge chimney

Work is under way to remove an obsolete 50m (164ft) chimney that towers over a hospital in Nottingham.

The structure, made of a number of reinforced concrete rings, has dominated the skyline at Nottingham City Hospital for years.

It was part of a coal-fired boiler plant used to heat the site.

But it is now being dismantled after a £25m grant from the public sector decarbonisation scheme funded a new energy centre.

'Minimise disruption'

Andrew Chatten, director of estates and facilities at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: "This chimney is one of a pair of structures that have dominated the city hospital skyline.

"We've already removed one and we're removing the other through the one ring at a time process, to minimise any disruption."

Demolition will be undertaken one ring at a time, from February to June this year.

The concrete will be dropped down the centre and removed through a door at the bottom and recycled for re-use in the building industry, the trust said.

The dismantling of the chimney is a further step towards the hospital trust's net-zero target, which aims to "save money" and "provide a better quality of life for patients and staff".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.