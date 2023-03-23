Nottingham food waste collection trial response 'positive'

Food waste will be collected from homes each week

A trial of domestic food waste collections in Nottingham has seen a "positive" response, according to the city council.

The trial covers 3,426 homes and the first collections took place on 3 March.

All local authorities will be required by government to collect food waste from homes separately by April 2025.

The council said it was looking at ways of doing this without increasing the overall cost.

Differing methods

The Labour-run council says up to 37% of household rubbish placed in bins is food waste.

It wants to improve recycling rates as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2028 - but these have fallen from 27% in 2019 to 23.9% in October 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

During an executive board meeting, Sally Longford, portfolio holder for environment, said: "As part of the preparation for the introduction of [the waste strategy], some people will know we have already started a pilot project of collecting waste food in part of Berridge ward, and so far feedback as been very positive."

A consultation in December on future recycling strategy got 3,600 responses but showed no clear preferences between bins for food, paper and all other recycling or multiple containers for all different types.

Vermin concern

General waste bins would be reduced in size as a result.

All alternative options will result in increased collection costs relative to the current service, ranging from £2.36m to £2.73m, the council said.

Ms Longford added: "The consultation was very successful, with a very high number of responses.

"There were particular themes that were raised as issues during consultation.

"One of them was a public health issue like vermin, another was about availability of things like access to the household waste recycling centre at Lenton."

