Nottingham homeless centre plans prompt rival petitions

Rival petitions have been organised over plans to turn a Nottingham friary into a homeless centre.

Charity Emmanuel House wants to convert the Franciscan Friary, in Gordon Road, Thorneywood, into accommodation for seven adults.

A petition objecting to the plans, with 215 signatures, says it is not appropriate so close to three schools.

But another petition, signed by 294, supports the scheme and is backed by a school head and local priest.

The friary building, built in the 1960s, is attached to the older Our Lady and St Edward Catholic Church, which will remain for parish use, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The petition opposing the plan states: "We are requesting that the planning application for change of use of the Old Friary is refused.

"The community voice believes that the location is not appropriate to its location, in close proximity of three schools, Marmion Park and in the middle of a housing estate."

A further four nearby residents have objected.

School values

However, the parish priest for the Our Lady and St Edward Catholic Church wrote in support of the proposal, noting 294 people have signed a separate petition saying it should go ahead.

Another 22 representations have backed the scheme, including the head teacher of the Our Lady and St. Edwards Catholic School, who provided a statement noting "concerns have been taken into account and the work of the applicant Emmanuel House is in line with the school's values".

Emmanuel House said there would be case workers attending from Monday to Friday, helping residents access housing, benefits, work and other services.

The service will act as a platform so users can access longer-term accommodation.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval, saying the building is suitable for accommodation for those without drug or alcohol problems.

The plans will be discussed at a Nottingham City Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

