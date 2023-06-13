Nottingham incident latest: Three dead and three others injured by van - live updates

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham and three others were injured when hit by a van in what is being treated as linked incidents, police have said.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

They were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to hit three people. They are currently being treated in hospital. A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.”

09:58 AM

Pictures: Police on scene in Nottingham

09:42 AM

Chief constable - 'horrific and tragic incident'

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

09:41 AM

Three dead and three others injured by van

Nottinghamshire Police have just released the following statement:

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

“Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

“Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

“Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.”

09:33 AM

Police update 'imminent'

The Telegraph has been told an update on the police incident in Nottingham is “imminent”

09:28 AM

Police cars heard at 5am

Nottingham resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5am on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, told the PA news agency: “I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one.

“They just kept coming so I knew something quite major... was happening somewhere around the city centre.”

09:14 AM

Bus services disrupted

Bus services across Nottingham are also facing huge disruption after the tram network was suspended on Tuesday morning.

Severe disruption and delay to all services because of a police incident, which has closed several roads in the City Centre. Alternative stops are listed here: https://t.co/NoXF3f7FgY — Nottingham City Transport (@NCT_Buses) June 13, 2023

09:10 AM

Video: Emergency services in Nottingham

This is the scene on Milton street in #Nottingham.



It’s one of 6 other road closures in the ongoing city centre.



Officers say the roads are taped of as part of a “serious police incident”.



We’ll bring you more as we get it. pic.twitter.com/01tyUuKSgj — Gem News (@GemRadioNews) June 13, 2023

09:09 AM

Victoria Centre remains open for 'business as usual'

Nottingham’s main shopping precinct, the Victoria Centre, remains open to customers despite a major incident in the city centre, the Nottingham Post has reported.

A spokesman has confirmed it remains ‘business as usual’ but the York Street car park entrance has been shut closed. He added all pedestrian entrances were open.

09:04 AM

Pictured: Nottingham taped off

09:02 AM

List of roads closed

Roads shut include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

09:01 AM

Police urge public to avoid parts of city

Chief inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

09:00 AM

Nottingham roads cordoned off because of "ongoing serious incident"

Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident.

The following roads are closed-

Ilkeston Road,

Milton Street,

Magdala Road,

Maples Street,

Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city,

Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OQMOppuYyj — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023

