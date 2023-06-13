Nottingham major incident – latest: Counter-terror police called in as force ‘keeping open mind’ on killings

Police have said they are “keeping an open mind” as they investigate the motive behind the killings in Nottingham city centre.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham and three more injured.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.

“We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident.

14:44 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive of a city attack which has left three people dead - but at this time believe there is no one else outstanding in connection with the incidents.

One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

A number of major roads in the city centre will remain closed as a thorough police investigation is underway.

Currently, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital.

“My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more.

“We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.

“We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident.

“It is safe to go into the city centre but there are a number of streets that will remain closed including Ilkeston Road, Magdala Street, Milton Street and Maple Street. This is so officers can gather evidence in order to understand what has happened.”

A police forensic officer at the scene on Magdala road, Nottingham (PA Wire)

Student said killings are ‘terrifying'

15:11 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Ben Syles, a 19-year-old student, said he heard a police siren at 4.30 this morning.

He said: “I woke up at around 4:30 hearing a police siren but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.

“My phone began going mad though this morning, everyone I know asking me if I’m okay.

“It’s terrifying, it’s completely spooked me and my friends out. We use that takeaway all the time and I’m always out wandering back from nights out at that time.

“Monday nights are the big student night for Nottingham so the streets are usually busy.”

Three dead in Nottingham: City centre killings mapped as police remain on scene

15:05 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Residents living in Nottingham city centre have described waking up to a “blood-curdling scream” following a string of attacks which left three people dead this morning.

Within hours, Nottinghamshire Police announced a major incident after three people were killed on the streets around the city centre.

Two people were found stabbed on the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday and a third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Read on to see a map which shows the timeline of how the events unfolded this morning:

Student woke up to shouting and ‘gunshot’

14:42 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Student Josh Fenner, 20, said he believes he heard a shot as the officers were dealing with the van in Bentinck Road.

He said he first saw a police van moving slowly up the street with an officer running alongside it.

Mr Fenner said: “I woke up at 5.30am this morning - just some sounds going on, some shouting.

“I thought I’d just check it out and I see a policeman running up side-by-side to his van, and then there’s this white van just at the end of the road.

“I heard the policeman shout ‘get out the car’ and then what I thought I heard was a gunshot.

“Obviously, I was half asleep at the time, it was quite early.”

He said others in the street also told him they had heard what they thought was a shot.

Asked how many shots he heard, Mr Fenner said: “I heard just one.”

He said: “Living on this road, it’s shocking. We get stuff like this happening quite a lot, but not of this kind of magnitude.”

Asked about the wider incident, he said: “It’s a horrible thing. No-one deserves that to have that happen to them.

“We’re just trying to understand what happened. It’s a bit confusing for everyone.”

(PA)

Student says he saw police putting man out of van

14:29 , Tara Cobham

Another Bentinck Road resident, Dimitrious Lawani, said he arrived at the scene just as the man was being pulled out of the van.

The student said: “There’s two of them pulling him and two behind pointing at him – I think those were Tasers.”

He said they shouted: “Get down, get out, stop fighting.”

Mr Lawani said: “He was being quite resistive – very resistive from what I could tell – and he was also making a lot of noise but I couldn’t really distinguish what he was saying.”

He said: “Once he was on the floor and the shouting calmed down, I went back to sleep.”

His friend Grace Mambi: “It was the police shouting ‘get down’, screaming ‘get down’.

“That’s the loudest I’ve heard police in my life.”

Police cordon at the scene on Ilkeston Road (Holly Evans/The Independent)

Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'

14:11 , Tara Cobham

City centre killings mapped as police remain on scene

13:56 , Tara Cobham

Residents living in Nottingham city centre have described waking up to a “blood-curdling scream” following a string of attacks which left three people dead this morning.

Within hours, Nottinghamshire Police announced a major incident after three people were killed on the streets around the city centre.

A map shows the timeline of how the events unfolded this morning.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:

Student says she saw police drag man out of white van

13:44 , Tara Cobham

People living in Bentinck Road said they saw police drag a man out of a white van at about 5.30am.

Student Demi Ojolow said: “I just saw the police shouting at him to get out of the car and get on the floor.

“And they dragged him out of the car and he just fell on the floor. He was still pretty wrestling at the point.

“They dragged him away and that was about it.”

Ms Ojolow said police were pointing some kind of weapons at the man but she was not sure whether it was a Taser or firearm.

She did not know if the man from the van was armed.

Asked what the police shouted, she said: “Get out of the car and get on the floor.”

Pictures of the Ilkeston Road scene

13:19 , Tara Cobham

On Ilkeston Road, about 100 metres have been sectioned off by armed police (Holly Evans/The Independent)

Police on the scene at Ilkeston Road (Holly Evans/The Independent)

Road closures remain in place on Tuesday morning (Holly Evans/The Independent)

Armed police appear to enter Ilkeston Road property

13:15 , Tara Cobham

Armed police appear to have added a new 100-metre cordon and rushed to a property on Ilkeston Road.

Max Williams, a student at the University of Nottingham, was outside Tesco when he heard the commotion and filmed the armed police entering a property.

He told The Independent: “We were walking down and police cars passed us and at least a dozen of them went inside.”

Armed officers seen on Ilkeston Road

12:59 , Tara Cobham

Armed officers, some wearing balaclavas, could be seen on Ilkeston Road, a few hundred yards above the main cordon.

Police appeared to enter a commercial property on the street, with two young women eventually put in the back of a marked car.

A number of unmarked police vehicles carrying armed officers eventually then left after the section of the road was cordoned off.

A police cordon on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham (PA)

Witness says she saw van hit man and woman

12:55 , Tara Cobham

Witness Frances told Sky News she has lived in Nottingham for more than 20 years and had just got off the bus on her way to work when she saw the van hit the man and woman near Theatre Royal in the city centre.

Frances, whose surname was not given, said: “I just got off the bus with around 40 other people and we were walking along Market Square to catch our next bus, crossed over the road at Theatre Royal and got around 10 feet down the road when all of a sudden you heard a bang which sounded like a vehicle hitting a bollard.

“I turned around and then saw the two people on the floor, on the road.

“Someone was screaming, I think a gentleman ran over to help as well.”

She said the woman “was in pain from the impact from hitting the ground. She had hit her head but was still able to speak.

“Then the gentleman as well took the full brunt of the van and he had head injuries but was still awake.

“He didn’t lose consciousness, he was still awake at that stage.”

Frances added: “Then it just went from there, the police were there straight away, then the ambulance arrived and they got the two people in the ambulance and got them sent off to whichever hospital.”

Police pin person to ground amid major incident in Nottingham

12:21 , Tara Cobham

Everything we know about the Nottingham major incident that left three people dead

12:21 , Tara Cobham

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as a “horrific and tragic incident”.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies were discovered in a city centre street in the early hours of Tuesday. A third man was found dead in another location, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A further three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van, in what police believe was a connected incident.

Sam Rkaina reports on everything we know about the tragic incident so far:

Police helicopters spotted above Nottingham after three dead

12:13 , Tara Cobham

Nottingham City Council’s leader condemns ‘dreadful violence'

12:11 , Tara Cobham

The Leader of Nottingham City Council has condemned the “dreadful violence”.

Labour’s Councillor David Mellen said: "I am shocked and saddened by these horrific deaths. My thoughts and prayers are with those who knew and loved the three people who have died and those who have been injured, and to the communities where they lived.

"Ours is an overwhelmingly peaceful and tolerant city where people get along with one another and it's incomprehensible that such dreadful violence has happened here. I'm grateful to the police for swiftly making an arrest and for all the emergency services responding to this tragic situation and keeping us safe."

Local resident ‘shaky’ after ‘white van pulled up beside her'

12:10 , Tara Cobham

Lynn Haggitt told BBC News she was feeling “shaky” after describing what she saw near the Theatre Royal in Nottingham this morning.

She described how a white van pulled up beside her at 5.30am on her way to work: “He looked in his mirror, saw a police car behind him, he then quickened up, there were two people, two in the corner, he went straight into these two people.”

“The woman went on the kerb, the man went up in the air, there was such a bang, I wish I never saw it, it’s really shaken me up.

“I went over, perhaps I shouldn’t have gone over but I wanted to see if I could help.

“He (the van driver) backed up after he hit… and drove up Parliament Street.

“The woman was sitting up on the kerb, she looked OK. The man was laying down, but then he got up, sat on the side waiting for an ambulance,” Ms Haggitt said, adding “I can’t believe he was able to get up after the head wound”.

Police forensics officers on Magdala road, Nottingham (PA)

Prime Minister closely monitoring events in Nottingham

12:08 , Tara Cobham

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman are closely monitoring developments to events in Nottingham, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak was informed about the incidents “early this morning”.

“He is being kept up to date on the latest developments here,” the spokesman said.

“This is a live police investigation.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder so I’m limited in what I can say, but both he and the Home Secretary are closely monitoring the latest developments.”

Van in Bentinck Road seen to have clear damage

12:08 , Tara Cobham

Viewed from the other side of the cordon, the van in Bentinck Road has clear damage to its bonnet and windscreen.

There are two dents on the bonnet, just above the radiator grille, and two sets of corresponding cracks radiating out from two points on the windscreen.

Residents gathered at the cordon said they were disturbed by shouting just before 5.30am but said this was not unusual as the street is home to a number of drug rehabilitation establishments.

Damage is seen to the front of a white van inside a police cordon following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, (Reuters)

Student claims he saw knife taken from white van

12:03 , Tara Cobham

Kane Brady, a student at the University of Nottingham, told GB News he saw a knife being taken from a white van after a man was arrested outside his house on Maples Street.

Mr Brady said: “We woke up to shouts of ‘armed police’ and what… sounded like some very loud noises, what sounded like gunshots – it was that loud.

“I looked out the bedroom window and saw Tasers. I saw a man being dragged out (of the van) and pinned to the floor.

“I saw him getting arrested, him trying to resist.

“I then later saw when they opened the van, I saw a large knife being pulled out and then straight away that’s when police closed off both roads, both Maples Street and Bentinck Road.”

Witness claims he heard ‘awful, blood-curdling screams’

12:02 , Tara Cobham

A witness told the BBC he saw a young man and young woman being stabbed on Ilkeston Road, close to the junction with Bright Street in Nottingham, at around 4am.

The man, who did not give his name, said he heard “awful, blood-curdling screams” and looked out his window to see a “black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people”.

He told the broadcaster: “She was screaming ‘Help!’ I just wish I’d shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant.

“I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing – four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.

“The girl stumbled towards a house and didn’t move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that’s where they found her.

“I’d say it all happened within five or six minutes. The attacker then just walked off up Ilkeston Road towards town, as calm as anything.”

The man said he called the police who arrived within five minutes, before paramedics tried to revive the pair for 40 minutes.

Photos from the Nottingham scene

11:53 , Tara Cobham

A police officer stands on duty by a white van with a shattered windscreen, inside a cordon on Bentinck Road in Nottingham (AFP/Getty)

Police forensics officers on Magdala road, Nottingham (PA)

Police forensics officers erect a forensic tent on Magdala road (PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan sends condolences

11:48 , Tara Cobham

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has sent his condolences to those affected by the events in Nottingham.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the three people who have tragically been killed in the appalling attack in Nottingham.

“On behalf of Londoners, I pass on our condolences and wish all those injured a full recovery.”

Nottingham Forest Football Club ‘devastated'

11:46 , Tara Cobham

Nottingham Forest Football Club also reacted to Tuesday’s incident, saying on Twitter: “We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning.

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident,” the Premier League club added.

Area around white van cordoned off

11:44 , Tara Cobham

The area around a white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Bentinck Road, Nottingham, has been cordoned-off.

The van has been left short distance from the pavement with its passenger door open and what looks like a black bag on the road near the door.

Police were guarding the cordon by a convenience store on the corner of Bentinck Road and Marples Street.

However, they were staying clear of the vehicle with no forensic activity under way on Tuesday morning.

A rucksack and other items are pictured on the road, next to the open door of a white van, inside a police cordon on Bentinck Road in Nottingham (AFP/Getty)

A police officer stands near a van in a cordon on the Bentinck Road following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham (Reuters)

Damage is seen to the front of a white van inside a police cordon following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham (Reuters)

Map shows cordon in Nottingham city centre

11:18 , Tara Cobham

A map shows the police cordon in Nottingham city centre following the major incident.

Road closures in place on Tuesday morning included Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

The tram network was also disrupted with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continued.

Neighbours ‘woken by loud screams'

11:12 , Tara Cobham

A resident on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham said her neighbours had told her they were woken by loud screams at around 4am.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I didn’t hear anything, but my neighbours said they heard screaming at about four in the morning.

“Imagine hearing that. I slept through it. I didn’t see anything but the police knocked on my door at 5am.

“It’s horrible.”

Police forensics officers on Magdala road, Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sends his condolences

11:11 , Tara Cobham

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with the family and friends of those who had died and were injured in Nottingham.

He tweeted: “Awful news from Nottingham this morning.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives, those injured, and the people of Nottingham.

“Thank you to the police and the emergency services as they respond to this terrible incident.”

Home Secretary ‘shocked and saddened’

11:05 , Tara Cobham

The Home Secretary has said she is “shocked and saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham”.

Writing on social media, Suella Braverman MP said: “I am shocked and saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident.

“I have spoken to Nottingham Police Chief Constable and am receiving regular updates. I am thankful to the emergency services for their response.”

A police officer stands near medical equipment lying on Ilkeston Road following a major incident in Nottingham city centre (Reuters)

Nottingham’s three Labour MPs ‘shaken’ by events in city

10:59 , Tara Cobham

Nottingham’s three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said they were “shaken” by the events in the city.

A joint statement posted on Twitter by Ms Whittome said: “Our city has been devastated by the deaths of three people this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and those injured.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the city’s emergency responders in tackling these incidents. They must be allowed to do their jobs in investigating them.

“Nottingham is a beautiful city, home to brilliant people from all backgrounds.

“We are shaken by today’s events but will meet them collectively as a community and heal together.

“Nottinghamshire Police has set up a dedicated line for anyone with information on this morning’s incident or with concerns about a family member or friend.”

Nottingham East MP says city ‘devastated'

10:51 , Tara Cobham

Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said the city had been “devastated” by the deaths of three people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and those injured,” she said.

Ms Whittome thanked emergency responders and called for them to continue investigating.

She added: “Nottingham is a beautiful city, home to brilliant people from all backgrounds. We are shaken by today’s events but will meet them collectively as a community and heal together.”

Police close off roads during the major incident in Nottingham city centre (Reuters)

Rishi Sunak says he's being kept updated on ‘shocking incident’

10:47 , Tara Cobham

Rishi Sunak said he is being kept updated on the “shocking incident” in Nottingham as police investigate, and he paid tribute to those who have lost their lives and their families.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning.

“I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work.

“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Counter-terror police not currently involved in investigation

10:43 , Tara Cobham

Counter-terror police are not currently involved in the investigation into the major incident in Nottingham, confirmed The Independent’s Home Affairs Editor - but the response is at a very early stage.

Local MP expresses ‘shock’ at ‘terrible’ attack

10:40 , Tara Cobham

The MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire has expressed his “shock” at the “terrible” attack.

Robert Jenrick wrote on social media: “I’m deeply grateful to Nottinghamshire Police and all those who responded to the terrible attack earlier today in Nottingham.

“All of us in Nottinghamshire share a sense of shock.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and with the family and friends of those killed.”

Local resident ‘awoken by police cars at 5am‘

10:27 , Tara Cobham

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5am on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, told the PA news agency: “I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one.

“They just kept coming so I knew something quite major … was happening somewhere around the city centre.”

‘Heartbroken’ councillor praises emergency services as ‘heroes'

10:19 , Tara Cobham

A Nottingham councillor has said he is “heartbroken” to hear of the news three people have been killed and praised emergency services attending the incidents as “heroes”.

Councillor Michael Payne wrote on social media: “Thank you to Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and all other emergency services responding to the major incident in Nottingham. Praying for the safety of all those involved.

“Incredibly grateful for the professionalism and bravery of our emergency service heroes.

“Heartbroken to hear three people have been killed.

“Deeply concerning to see our city and its people affected by such a major incident.”

Forensics seen on scene in Nottingham

10:16 , Tara Cobham

Forensics seen on scene in Nottingham city centre (PA)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (PA)

Three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday morning (PA)

Armed police officers seen in Nottingham city centre

10:12 , Tara Cobham

Police officers in Nottingham city centre (PA)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham early on Tuesday morning (PA)

Police have put in place multiple road closures in the city as officers deal with the ongoing serious incident (PA)

Map shows several roads currently closed in Nottingham

10:02 , Tara Cobham

Police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with the ongoing serious incident.

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

A map shows the several roads that are currently closed in the city centre, after the major incident was declared today.

‘Three incidents linked,’ suggests Chief Constable

09:53 , Tara Cobham

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

"This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

"We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."

Nottinghamshire Police statement

09:52 , Tara Cobham

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

"Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

"Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

"A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

"Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody."

Three people killed as man arrested on suspicion of murder

09:44 , Tara Cobham

Three people have been killed in Nottingham as a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Major police incident declared in Nottingham as multiple roads closed

09:33 , Tara Cobham

Police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident.

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at several locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.

Nottingham tram network suspended amid serious incident

09:27 , Tara Cobham

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.

Pictures show scene in Nottingham city centre

09:20 , Tara Cobham

Police officers in Nottingham city centre (PA)

Police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident (PA)

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident (PA)

Police cordon off scene of ‘major incident’ in Nottingham

09:17 , Tara Cobham

Emergency services seen on scene in Nottingham city centre

09:14 , Tara Cobham

Videos shared on social media show emergency services including police officers and the fire service are stationed at several locations across the city centre.

This is the scene on Milton street in #Nottingham.



It’s one of 6 other road closures in the ongoing city centre.



Officers say the roads are taped of as part of a “serious police incident”.



We’ll bring you more as we get it. pic.twitter.com/01tyUuKSgj — Gem News (@GemRadioNews) June 13, 2023

Local residents post footage of police cordon

09:09 , Tara Cobham

Local residents have taken to social media to post videos of the police cordon in Nottingham city centre.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident.

This video I just took in Nottingham will teach you absolutely nothing about what’s happened pic.twitter.com/WvhI430X9P — Silverdale (@dalesilvermat3) June 13, 2023

Major incident declared in Nottingham as multiple roads closed

08:59 , Tara Cobham

A major incident has been declared in the centre of Nottingham as several roads have been closed by police.

Emergency services including police officers and the fire service are stationed at several locations across the city centre.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident.