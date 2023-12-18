Nottingham: Mature student killed in police chase named

Nottingham Trent University paid tribute to Oshada Jayasundera, who was struck in Huntingdon Street

A man fatally struck by a car that was being followed by police in Nottingham city centre has been named.

Oshada Jayasudera, 31, of Nottingham Trent University (NTU), was hit in Huntingdon Street in the early hours of Wednesday and died at the scene.

The university described him as an "engaged and committed" student.

Joshua Gregory, 27, is facing four charges, including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

A spokesperson for the university said: "We are saddened to hear about the death of NTU postgraduate student, Oshada Jayasundera, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"Oshada was an engaged and committed student who was well respected by his peers and tutors. He was keen to support others across the postgraduate community and his compassion, concern and kindness shone through.

"We know that he will be missed by those who knew him and we are offering support to all students and colleagues who have been affected."

The Sri Lankan High Commission said it had contacted Mr Jayasundera's family and also instructed the relevant officials to take action to repatriate his remains.

As the vehicle was being pursued by police at the time, the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

