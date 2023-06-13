Nottingham murder suspect described by witnesses as ‘black man with dreadlocks’

A suspect was arrested by armed police who stopped a white Vauxhall van

The suspect being questioned by police on suspicion of a triple murder in Nottingham is a 31-year-old local man, The Telegraph understands.

Eyewitnesses have described the man as being black, with dreadlocks and a beard who was dressed in a hooded top.

Police were alerted just after 4am on Tuesday to reports that two people had been stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road in the city.

An eyewitness who spoke to the BBC described a man being on foot and attacking two people before walking away.

The witness said: “Being a hot night, I had the window open and I just heard some awful, blood-curdling screams.

“I looked out of the window and saw a black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people. It was a girl, and a man or boy she was with – they looked quite young.

“She was screaming ‘help!’

“I just wish I’d shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant.

“I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing – four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.

“The girl stumbled towards a house and didn’t move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that’s where they found her.

“I’d say it all happened within five or six minutes. The attacker then just walked off up Ilkeston Road towards town, as calm as anything.”

Hit and run attack

Around an hour later, between 5am and 5.30am residents in Magdala Road, two miles from the city centre were woken by the sound of a huge bang and a body was later found in the street.

While details remain unclear it is believed a third person may have been killed in a hit and run attack on the normally quiet residential tree-lined road.

A short time later a woman who was on her way to work at a B&Q store when she saw a man driving a large white van, being followed by a police car.

Lynn Haggitt told Channel 4 News: “It was half past five and I saw a white van pull up by the side of me. It was white. There was a police car behind it which came up slowly, no flashing lights.

“The man in the driver’s seat looked in his mirror and saw the police car behind it. The white van then backed up on the corner of the street and went into two people.”

Mrs Haggit described the van driver as having dreadlocks and a beard and wearing a hat.

A suspect was arrested by armed police who stopped a white Vauxhall van at around 5.30am at the junction of Maples Street and Bentinck Road around a mile from Nottingham city centre.

Witnesses described seeing police removing a large knife from the van as the man was taken away by police.

