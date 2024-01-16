Nottingham: Open letter objects to proposed cuts at 'bankrupt' council

More than 100 organisations and individuals have signed a letter objecting to proposed budget cuts at a "bankrupt" council.

More than 550 jobs are under threat at Nottingham City Council as it looks to close a £53m gap in its budget for the start of the financial year.

The letter expresses concerns over the possible effects of the cuts on the city's most vulnerable.

A consultation over the cuts is due to end on Tuesday.

The £53m deficit comes on top of the £23m gap in the current financial year, which led to the Labour-run authority declaring effective bankruptcy in November.

The letter objects "in the strongest possible terms" to the proposed cuts and calls for an "extension and deepening" of the consultation process.

"Our greatest concern is that the suggested budget cuts focus disproportionately on front-line services that affect the most vulnerable in our society and will be detrimental to the city," the letter said.

In addition to job cuts, the council is proposing to review its libraries service, close residential care homes and youth services, and stop or reduce a number of bus services.

Further plans for the council to cease any contribution to the cultural sector, of which it provides about £200,000 to support venues such as the Nottingham Playhouse and Nottingham Contemporary, have also come under scrutiny.

'Solidarity against cuts'

Some of the signatories include Lucy Askew, chief executive of the Broadway Cinema, and Hannah Trevarthen, director of Nottingham Unesco City of Literature.

Adam Pickering, co-director at Green Hustle and partnerships manager at LeftLion Magazine, is one of the organisers behind the letter.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "This coming together of well over 100 Nottingham citizens, representing more than 75 organisations across sectors, shows Nottingham in solidarity against cuts, the section 114 process, and this high-handed approach to local government."

The letter proposes a "tourist tax", a levy on short-stay accommodation, to help bring in funds.

It also calls on the council to "make better use of Nottingham city's huge property portfolio" by selling underused assets, adding that cuts of £100m in central government funding annually for the last decade is doing "appalling damage" to the city.

Councillor Audra Wynter, the city council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said "some very difficult proposals" have had to be put forward for consultation to close the authority's funding gap.

She said: "Like many local authorities, the council is facing major pressures on its budget due to the cost of increased demand for children's and adults' social care and rising homelessness.

"Over 4,500 people have completed the budget survey, more than in any previous budget consultation, and a further 250 people have attended six public and stakeholder events.

"All feedback received and suggestions made will be considered ahead of any final decisions being made on the proposals."

Ms Wynter said the consultation needed to be concluded in four weeks to allow time for a final budget report to be prepared ahead of a full council meeting on 26 February.

The authority has also previously admitted past financial failures, including the failed Robin Hood Energy scheme, has left it less able to cope with current pressures.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.