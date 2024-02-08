Nottingham: Pedestrian injured in crash near hospital

Witnesses are being sought after a 73-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash near a Nottingham hospital.

Police said they believed two vehicles were involved in the crash in Derby Road, near the entrance to the Queen's Medical Centre, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage.

Sgt Craig Luckett said: "This incident happened on a busy road and will have been witnessed by other people.

"We are working to build up a complete picture of what happened and are particularly keen to review any dashcam or mobile phone footage recorded at the scene."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.