Nottingham receives SEC effectiveness for its first mutual fund to ETF conversion

The Nottingham Company, a leading fund administrator and private label issuer to the mutual fund and ETF industry, is pleased to announce completion of the registration process for its first conversion of an open-end mutual fund to an exchange traded fund (ETF). Nottingham affiliated series trust Starboard Investment Trust completed the registration portion of the process recently, with an agreed upon conversion date of May 7 for The Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund. The Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund will convert all its assets to the Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX) on May 7th, with public trading of AGOX beginning on Monday May 10.

“We are excited to be among the first mutual funds to convert to an ETF”, stated Adaptive CEO Greg Rutherford. “The wealth managers we work with to position our family of funds has been asking for the ETF structure for the past few years, and our plan it is to meet their request by converting our other Adaptive portfolios to ETFs in the coming months”.

Kip Meadows, Founder and CEO of Nottingham, indicates Nottingham has had mutual fund conversions to ETFs on its radar for a few years. “We believe there will be a significant number of open-end mutual funds that want to convert to ETFs in the next few years, and we are very pleased to be the first fund administrator and private label issuer with success in this process”.

Katherine Honey, President of Nottingham and affiliate ETF RIA OBP Capital added, “We did a lot of work with our outside counsel Greenberg Traurig and independent auditors BBD to make sure we understood the tax implications of a conversion. We feel like we have an excellent template to work with moving forward for more conversions.”

About Adaptive Investments

Adaptive Investments follows the theories and methodology of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), introduced by Harry Markowitz in the 1950s. The goal of MPT is a relatively simple, static allocation of assets could weather any market environment.

To implement the MPT approach to investing, Adaptive Investments is a manager of managers investment platform that strives to deliver adaptive correlation strategies to financial advisors. Adaptive Investment’s solutions attempt to make portfolios more dynamic by systematically turning risk on or off based on market conditions.

Adaptive markets its funds and now ETFs primarily to the wealth management and investment advisory community, helping advisors bring MPT to their client base.

Since 1988 Nottingham has offered consulting for investment fund organization, and ongoing operations support for mutual funds and ETFs including fund accounting, compliance administration, and transfer agency for those funds. Nottingham offers a full range of turnkey services, managing relationships between clients and all outside vendors and services, including lead market markets and Authorized Participants, prime brokers and custodians, outside legal counsel, independent auditors, custodians, printers, insurance companies and the fund board. Nottingham remains one of the largest privately held fund administration firms in the US operating quite efficiently from eastern North Carolina.

