Nottingham suspect 'tried to get in to hostel' before stabbing third victim

The man is pictured outside of the hostel

A man who killed three people and injured three others in Nottingham tried to gain entry to a homeless hostel during his rampage, it has emerged.

The man allegedly attempted to climb into one of the bedrooms at Seely Hirst House through a ground floor window, shortly after attacking two students with a knife in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man sleeping in the room managed to block his path and after trying a second time to get inside the suspect subsequently left the building.

It is understood that it was once he was outside that he managed to stop a van driver, attack him and steal his vehicle, leaving him dying on the ground.

A resident of the hostel told The Telegraph: “He tried to get into my ground floor room, through the window.”

Seely Hirst House, which is run by All Saints Homeless Shelter - John Robertson

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of All Saints Homeless Shelter, which runs Seely Hirst House, said: “We don’t know why he chose to come here. He hasn’t stayed here in the past.

“Nobody was harmed but our residents are already vulnerable and something like this leaves them very shaken.

“We are working closely with the police and assisting their enquiries into this horrific incident.”

The three victims, from left: Ian Coates, Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber

Officers later visited Seely Hirst House, on Mapperley Road, and interviewed residents and staff about the suspect’s attempts to gain entry.

On Wednesday, remnants of the police tape used to seal off the home were still visible, along with tape draped over a VW Polo with no registration number plates parked on the other side of the road.

It is thought the suspect may have made his way from Ilkeston Road, where two 19-year-old students were knifed to death at 4am, up Mapperley Road to Seely Hirst House.

From there he moved to the front of Magdala Tennis Club, where the van driver was attacked at around 5am.

Local reports suggested he may have used an electric scooter or bike along part of the route.

From Magdala Road the suspect drove into the centre of Nottingham, where he hit two people with the van in Milton Street – a man and a woman, leaving both injured – before being apprehended by police officers armed with Taser stun guns.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.