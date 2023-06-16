Nottingham victim's parents visit scene of stabbing as man is charged with three counts of murder

The family and friends of Barnaby Webber, including his father, second left, visit the street in Nottingham where the teenager and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were killed - Family handout/PA

The devastated family of Barnaby Webber have visited the spot in Nottingham where he and fellow student Grace O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death as 31-year-old Valdo Calocane was charged with murder.

Mr Webber’s parents David and Emma and younger brother, Charlie, laid flowers at the spot on Ilkeston Road.

“We owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here,” they said.

The visit came as police announced that Valdo Calocane, a former university student, had been charged with their murders and that of 65-year-old school caretaker, Ian Coates, who was also stabbed to death.

The 31-year-old is also charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to an alleged hit and run shortly after the stabbings.

He is due to appear before Nottingham magistrates’ court on Saturday.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.”

Mr Webber’s family, who are from Taunton, Somerset, thanked the police and the people of Nottingham for their support during what they described as “the very long dark journey we have been forced to take”.

In a statement issued after visiting the spot where Barnaby died, they said: “We chose to come to this dreadful space because we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here.

“As has been expressed by so many already, heartbreak cannot begin to describe our loss.

“As painful as this tribute today has been, it is yet another step forward on the very long, dark journey we have been forced to take.”

The teenager was a talented cricketer who played for Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club, as well as the university team.

On Friday, ahead of the first Ashes test at Edgbaston, he and the other victims were honoured by the players who wore black armbands and held a minute’s silence.

Meanwhile, one of the victims who was left in a critical condition after being struck by a van has recovered consciousness and is making progress, according to his family.

Wayne Birkett, 58, had been on his way to work early on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a white stolen van.

He is believed to have got off the bus one stop earlier than usual on his way to a factory close to Nottingham train station when he was mown down.

On Friday a close family member said he appeared to be recovering from his ordeal and had regained consciousness.

“He’s awake and is on the mend, but I don’t think he can really remember anything about what happened to him or say much about it at this stage,” she said, speaking from the family home in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

“It’s been horrendous for everyone involved. I really feel for the people who have lost loved ones. At least Wayne is alive and looks like he’ll recover, but for the families of those who lost their lives it is simply horrendous. My heart just goes out to them.”

The second of the three people who were hit by the van near Nottingham’s Theatre Royal is also described as being in a stable condition, while a third has been discharged from hospital.

A spokesman for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We can confirm that two patients are stable and one has been discharged. We can give no further updates at this time.”

Mr Calocane, from West Wales, studied mechanical engineering at the University of Nottingham, graduating last summer.

He had lived in a property a short distance from the scene of the knife attacks on Barnaby and Grace, but is believed to have been living rough in recent times.

