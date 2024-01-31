Nottinghamshire County Council plans council tax increase

Nottinghamshire County Council is planning to put up council tax for all residents to help it balance its books.

Budget papers recommend a 4.84% rise for the authority's part of the tax bill from April.

The average increase for all households across the county would be £1.36 a week, the council said.

Global conflicts, inflation and the strain on local government finances have been cited as factors in the authority's financial problems.

The council said an impending general election had also affected its spending during a "turbulent year", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Newly-released budget papers recommend a 2.84% council tax increase and a 2% rise in a second charge - the Adult Social Care precept - from the next financial year to help balance the authority's books.

The authority said about 59% of properties in Nottinghamshire were in Band A and B and would see their council tax rise less than £1.15 a week.

It pointed out it would not increase the tax by the maximum 4.99% allowed.

The council papers stated: "It appears highly likely that the vast majority of councils across all tiers of local government will increase council tax by the maximum available amount, due to the inflationary pressures that exist on services. Nottinghamshire's approach avoids this."

'Inflationary pressure'

The council said higher costs for providing social care and supporting those with special educational needs and disabilities had pushed its outgoings up in recent months.

However, it said was aiming to make savings of £16.3m, including £5.4m in 2024-25.

These include general running cost savings, a review of the waste contract, increased use of technology in care services, working with the NHS to review high cost placements and "invest to save options".

The council papers stated: "This budget proposal marks an increase in overall spending of over £47m for 2024/5 compared with 2023/4, with service areas seeing an increase in spending on statutory services.

"Despite this, it has still been necessary to make huge efforts to reduce costs. This demonstrates just how much the inflationary pressure and wage rises have impacted on the cost of delivering services."

The council added that "future year efficiencies will require further consultation".

The government announced earlier month an extra £500m for upper-tier authorities, following a letter from dozens of MPs demanding more cash.

Nottinghamshire County Council is expected to receive about £7m, which will be used to support social care over the next financial year.

The council's budget figures are due to go before full council later this month.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk