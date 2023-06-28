Nottinghamshire Day to form part of Robin Hood festival

A number of activities championing Nottinghamshire and the legend of Robin Hood will be held at Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest's annual Robin Hood festival is to incorporate Nottinghamshire Day into its celebrations for a second year.

The attraction, synonymous with the famous outlaw, will host activities including storytelling, archery and puppetry on 26 August.

Nottinghamshire Day is on 25 August, while the festival will run across five weekends from 30 July to 27 August.

Organisers said it would champion the county's heritage and wildlife.

Nottinghamshire Day has run for three years, with celebrations intended to recognise the county's arts, culture, legends, history and sporting pedigree.

Jess Dumoulin, from the RSPB at Sherwood Forest, described the woodland as an "iconic location" which was a "perfect fit" for the activities.

Nottinghamshire County Council said it was "delighted" to be holding Nottinghamshire Day at Sherwood Forest for a second year.

It added the event would give a platform to some of the county's young and up-and-coming performers.

The day festival will run from 10:00 until 16:00 and is free for punters with a £10 charge for car parking.

