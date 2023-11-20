Nottinghamshire Police inspector sacked over abusive and targeted posts

A police inspector who posted abusive messages concerning a woman involved in a vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard has been sacked.

Two women complained to Nottinghamshire Police about Insp Philip Grimwade's behaviour in January and April.

They said some of his posts on X, previously known as Twitter, were "misogynistic" and "unprofessional."

He admitted to gross misconduct at a police standards hearing and was dismissed.

Nottinghamshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate carried out an investigation after Insp Grimwade's behaviour was first reported at the start of 2023.

He had written posts calling two female X users "mentalists" and "narcissists", which they felt was "misogynistic", "abusive" and "unprofessional."

'Deliberate and targeted'

Insp Grimwade, who has been a serving police officer for 26 years, said he originally set up his X account to shine a light on the good work of the force but had lost focus, perspective and manners over time.

He denied having misogynistic views and said he was deeply remorseful for what he did.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell, who chaired the meeting, said: "This is at a time when policing is under considerable national scrutiny through high-profile cases where there has been a failing to prevent or protect women and girls from abuse and violence.

"His postings directly concerned a woman involved in the Sarah Everard vigil at a time when quite rightly the public were concerned about the attitude of police officers towards women and girls.

"The officer's conduct was intentional, deliberate and targeted and occurred over a period of years. It was repeated and sustained behaviour."

Insp Grimwade was also placed on the Barred List, meaning he cannot be employed as a police officer anywhere in England and Wales.

