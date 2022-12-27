Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust celebrates 60th anniversary

A conservation charity that helped established some of Nottinghamshire's most popular nature reserves is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has been campaigning to protect the county's green spaces and habitats since 1962.

The trust has reflected on numerous successful campaigns over the decades.

It has also promised it will continue to "fight wildlife's corner" in the years to come.

Erin McDaid, the trust's head of communications, said the charity was particularly proud of its role establishing the Attenborough Nature Reserve, near Beeston, in 1966.

Attenborough now draws in some 500,000 visitors annually while being a habitat for more than 160 species of birds.

He said he was also delighted the Idle Valley Nature Reserve, near Retford, had now become an thriving and well-established natural habitat, where beavers had been successfully reintroduced.

Mr McDaid said: "For 60 years we have stood up for Nottinghamshire's wildlife by fighting damaging planning proposals, challenging poor policies and demanding better protection for wildlife and the environment.

"We've had some tremendous success recently, especially where we've stood shoulder-to-shoulder with local campaigners.

"We are determined to channel our concerns into continuing to fight wildlife's corner."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.