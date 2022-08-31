Nourah al-Qahtani: Saudi woman jailed for 45 years for social media posts

David Gritten - BBC News
·2 min read
File photo shows women looking at the internet on their mobile phones in Saudi Arabia (27 November 2019)
File photo shows women looking at the internet on their mobile phones in Saudi Arabia (27 November 2019)

A Saudi woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for her social media posts, in the second case of its kind this month, activists say.

A terrorism court convicted Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani of "using the internet to tear the social fabric" and "violating public order by using social media", rights group Dawn reported.

Little is known about her other than that she criticised Saudi leaders.

Another woman was jailed for 34 years over her Twitter activity on 9 August.

Abdullah Alaoudh, director of research for the Gulf region at Dawn, told the BBC's Newshour programme that the US-based group had learnt of Qahtani's case only after being passed court documents by a judicial source, and that it was continuing to investigate.

"Nothing in her court documents pertains to any violence or criminal activity," he said.

"The charges against her are really broad. They are using the counter-terrorism law and the anti-cybercrime law... that can criminalise any posting that is even remotely critical of the government," he added.

Several other female activists have reportedly been detained in relation to social media posts since last year. Mr Alaoudh said he feared that they could also be handed lengthy prison sentences.

"The Saudi government is sending a strong signal to the West that it does not care about human rights."

Mr Alaoudh warned that it was "impossible not to connect the dots" between US President Joe Biden's controversial meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed in Jeddah last month and "the uptick in the repressive attacks".

Mr Biden had previously vowed to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over its human rights record.

ALQST, a UK-based rights group, also expressed grave concern about Qahtani's sentence, which it said was "based on [her] tweets".

"As feared, we are witnessing an alarming deterioration of the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia," it added.

The Saudi Prisoners of Conscience account also tweeted that it had confirmation of the sentence, but there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

Earlier in August, Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi PhD student at Leeds University, was jailed for 34 years.

She was arrested while on holiday in Saudi Araba in January 2021, and was found guilty of "providing succour to those seeking to disrupt public order" and "publishing false and tendentious rumours".

Before leaving England, the 34-year-old mother of two had called for reforms and the release of prominent activists and intellectuals imprisoned under a crackdown on dissent overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Shehab's prison term was believed to be the longest ever handed to a peaceful activist in the country until Qahtani's was reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center.

  • Barcelona forward Aubameyang attacked by robbers at home

    A group of masked men broke into the house of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early Monday, the club said.

  • These students are growing a love of learning

    Louisa High School has a class for maintaining their sports' field grass.

  • Murdered Washington state couple's bodies found in garbage can

    A couple was shot to death before their bodies were discarded in a garbage can outside of their home in Olalla, Washington. The 51-year-old victims, Steve and Mina Shulz, were shot to death and discarded by 40-year-old Shaun David Rose, according to investigators. Rose was arrested by Tacoma police at a gas station around 8 p.m. on Aug. 21.

  • Inflation-Scarred Consumers Fuel Turkish Economy by Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesTurkey’s economy lurched forward at a faster rate than expected, as the highest inflation in 24 years prompted consumers to bring forward purchases i

  • Ofcom rejects claims that Love Island was full of 'misogyny and bullying' this year

    Ofcom won't be pursuing further complaints against the 2022 series, stating that a high number of complaints does not mean a broadcaster has broken the rules

  • 20 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

    For many retirees, Florida is a desirable place to live. Between the warm weather, pleasant beaches and multitude of retiree-oriented activities, plenty of Florida cities have high livability scores....

  • Sydney Sweeney Dismisses MAGA Controversy Over Birthday Party Photos

    The Emmy-nominated "Euphoria" star urged fans to "stop making assumptions."

  • Pennsylvania EMT charged with indecent assault of 'semi-conscious' woman in back of ambulance, police say

    Authorities allege 24-year-old Kevin Hakeem Pressley was working as an EMT when he exposed a woman's breasts and took photographs while she was semi-conscious in the back of an ambulance. Pressley was employed by the Brookhaven Fire Company Ambulance during the alleged assault.

  • Rob Lowe Doesn't Age and the Proof is in This Shirtless Photo From His Vacation

    Actor Rob Lowe shared a shirtless photo of himself and his two sons on vacation and fans are having a field day in the comments.

  • Zelenskiy tells Russians to run for their lives from Ukraine offensive in south

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops. Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone on the offensive for the first time after a long period of aerial strikes on Russian supply lines, especially ammunition dumps and bridges across the strategically-important River Dnipro. "Ukraine is taking back its own (land)," he said, adding that he would not disclose Kyiv's battle plans.

  • Death toll rises in Pakistan's cataclysmic floods

    STORY: A third of Pakistan is literally under water after weeks of torrential rain.More than 11-hundred people have died in the heavy flooding, including 380 children.Roads and bridges have been washed away making it harder to get aid to the more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.Hundreds of thousands of them are living outdoors without access to food, clean water, shelter or basic healthcare.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a desperate plea for international help, as the United Nations launched an emergency appeal on Tuesday for $160 million.The Secretary General plans to visit the country next week."Pakistan is awash in suffering. The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids -- the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding. This climate catastrophe has killed more than 1,000 people with many more injured. Millions are homeless, schools and health facilities have been destroyed, livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people’s hopes and dreams have washed away."Pakistan's Prime Minister responded by saying the appeal needed to be multiplied rapidly and pledged transparency for "every penny".Early estimates put the damage from the floods at more than $10 billion, the government said, adding that the world had an obligation to help Pakistan cope with the effects of man-made climate change.The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year.There are fears the devastation will further derail an economy already in turmoil possibly leading to an acute food shortage and adding to skyrocketing inflation.More than two million acres of agricultural land has been flooded.

  • Retired general holds wide lead in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary race: poll

    Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc holds a wide lead among other Republican challengers in New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary, according to a new poll out on Tuesday. A University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll found that among likely Republican primary voters in the state, 43 percent of those surveyed would back Bolduc…

  • Top-level FBI agent under fire for role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns

    GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley accused Thibault of improperly trying to shut down investigation into Hunter Biden.

  • Walker holds razor-thin lead on Warnock in latest Georgia Senate race: poll

    Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker holds a thin, 2-point lead in his race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) for a seat in the upper chamber, according to a poll released Tuesday. An Emerson College poll found Walker in the lead with 46 percent support compared to Warnock’s 44 percent support among “very likely general…

  • ‘I hate living in New York City’: I have a $450,000 condo unit. Should I sell it now — or should I rent it out and move to New Jersey?

    ‘I have a nice amount in savings and in investments, worth about $1 million, and a good amount in Social Security and in pensions.’

  • Dow Futures Wobble, Oil Prices Fall, Bond Yields Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors remained concerned about just how far the Federal Reserve will go in tightening financial conditions in a bid to get inflation under control.

  • China dismisses Taiwan complaints on drone harassment

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China on Monday dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as not anything "to make a fuss about", prompting Taipei to label Beijing as nothing more than thieves. Since China began war games and military drills near Taiwan earlier this month after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Chinese-claimed island, the government in Taipei has reported repeated flights by drones on islets it controls close to the Chinese coast. "Chinese drones flying about Chinese territory, this is not something to make a fuss about," he said.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

    Mikhail Gorbachev, who set out to revitalize the Soviet Union but ended up unleashing forces that led to the collapse of communism, the breakup of the state and the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. The last Soviet leader was 91. Gorbachev died after a long illness, according to a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

  • Kenya's top court lays out nine issues in vote dispute

    Kenya's Supreme Court on Tuesday said it had identified nine issues to determine the outcome of petitions challenging the result of the August 9 presidential election, including whether any irregularities were substantial enough to nullify the poll.