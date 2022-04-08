Nourish Ventures | Creating the Sustainable Future of Food

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Griffith Foods

"Nourish Ventures is committed to collaborating and partnering with new ventures that share the same passion and purpose for creating the sustainable future of food." - Jim Thorne, President, Nourish Ventures and SVP Partnerships & Strategy at Griffith Foods.

Learn how Nourish Ventures draws on Griffith Foods’ more than 103 years of experience and product development expertise to unlock new opportunities for innovators in this exclusive feature from Future Food-Tech.

About Griffith FoodsAt Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we’ll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

PeopleWe take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

PlanetWe all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

PerformanceWe operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

