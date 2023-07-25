Nouvel sentenced after sexual assault conviction

Jul. 25—Roland Paul Nouvel, 41, of Lone Oak, was sentenced to 28 years in a Texas penitentiary Wednesday after being convicted of sexual assault by a Hunt County jury.

At the trial, Nouvel stood accused of assaulting a female acquaintance at her apartment on Nov. 24, 2020.

The woman called law enforcement immediately after the attack and DNA evidence linked Nouvel to the assault. He was arrested after being indicted by a Hunt County grand jury.

"Sexual assault prosecutions are often very challenging," said Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker, Jr. "The Greenville Police Department did a great job responding quickly to the scene and following up with a thorough investigation.

"First Assistant District Attorney Steve Lilley presented the case well and we are grateful for the jury's verdict and Mr. Nouvel's long prison sentence," Walker continued. "Most of all, I want to acknowledge the courage the victim had to report her assault and to testify in court in front of her attacker.

"Her willingness to see this process through means the people of Hunt County are safer today."

For the Nov. 24, 2020 assault itself, Nouvel would have faced up to 20 years in the penitentiary, but a prior stint in prison in New Jersey led to a longer sentence.

Walker also explained that during the trial, Nouvel claimed that "the victim made up the assault because she was angry with him over $650 he promised to give her to help her out" but that the jury did not believe him, and "made a point to fine him the exact amount of $650" in addition to the 28-year sentence.