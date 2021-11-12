Nov. 12 evening forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Weather Network
'Pineapple express' set to bring extreme rainfall to B.C.
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
- Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Minnesota family that lost the road to their home is getting it back
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
- AccuWeather
Meteor shower known for historic outbursts nearing peak
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
- Raleigh News and Observer
Watch large buck ‘riding the waves’ in ocean off NC beach. ‘It was an amazing sight’
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
- Statesman Journal
Major flooding brings evacuations to RV parks on Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, Otis
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City Friday morning.
- Associated Press
Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they rescued a total of 20 people and three dogs with the help of local authorities.
- York Daily Record
Central Pa. farmer shrugs off crude insult from HBO's John Oliver: 'I've been called worse'
Tim Jordan appeared in a video aired during a segment about transmission lines on the Emmy-winning show. The host called him an anatomical obscenity.
- NBC News
First blizzard warnings of the season issued as powerful storm crosses the country
Winter alerts were up Thursday morning for 2 million people across the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, which included the first blizzard warnings of the
- Tacoma News Tribune
Heavy rain expected through Friday as atmospheric river dumps on western Washington
Forecasters recommended clearing storm drains and gutters of leaves and debris to help prevent street and yard flooding.
- Argus Leader
Multiple semi trucks tipped over due to high winds across South Dakota on Thursday
High winds have tipped over multiple semi trucks on highways throughout South Dakota.
- Robb Report
Embraer Unveils 4 Sleek New Alternative-Fuel Aircraft Concepts With Low-to-Zero Emissions
Embraer sees multiple propulsion technologies for different aircraft types, so it designed four concepts. Several could be airborne soon.
- State College Centre Daily Times
‘Nightmare material’: Timelapse shows rattlesnakes get rowdy after dark in Vermont
“I think they should start burning the woods down.”
- The Burlington Free Press
Winter is coming: What the National Weather Service predicts for Vermont
The National Weather Service in Burlington says Vermont's winter weather will be impacted by a pattern emerging for the second year in a row: La Niña.
- BBC
The man turning cities into giant sponges to embrace floods
Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.
- The Weather Network
Winter storm warnings span the Prairies, NW Ontario, risk of 40 cm of snow
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.
- Associated Press
Frustration, defiance in village to be abandoned to the sea
Like many others who came to Fairbourne, Stuart Eves decided the coastal village in northern Wales would be home for life when he moved here 26 years ago. “I wanted somewhere my children can have the same upbringing as I had, so they can run free,” said Eves, 72, who built a caravan park in the village that he still runs with his son. Predicting faster sea level rises and more frequent and extreme storms due to global warming, the government said it could only afford to keep defending the village for another 40 years.
- BBC
China: North-eastern city sees highest snowfall in 116 years
It comes amid concerns about keeping homes warm in an area that was earlier hit by outages.
- The News-Press
What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?
Florida is known for its giant reptiles. What you mainly see are alligators. But crocodiles live here too.
- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Snow showers possible Friday; more snow likely Saturday into Sunday
Snow showers are expected to move out of Wisconsin on Friday. Attention then turns to a storm system moving out of Canada that will bring more snow.
- Macon Telegraph
An ‘earthgrazer’ flew ‘a whopping 186 miles’ over 2 states — then vanished, NASA says
Their trajectory is so shallow, they skim across the upper atmosphere.