Nov. 29 is last day for Floridians to apply for FEMA help from Idalia damage

A business in Mayo, Florida shows appreciation for line workers who were still working to restore power in Lafayette County, Florida, on Sept. 5, 2023, nearly a week after Hurricane Idalia tore through the area.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, is the last day for Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia to apply for federal assistance, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Applications for help must be received by 11:59 p.m. on that day to be considered.

"If you sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia and live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties, FEMA may be able to help," the release said.

"You may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses," it added.

Crews remove a massive amount of fallen trees from a residence in rural Lafayette County, Florida, on Sept. 5, 2023, nearly a week after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

How to apply

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

The telephone line is open every day 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

To watch a video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Apply for FEMA help with Hurricane Idalia damage by Nov. 29 deadline