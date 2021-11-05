Nov. 4 overnight forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Idaho Statesman
‘They keep coming.’ Watch herd of 150 bison surround SUV at Yellowstone National Park
“They keep coming. They could do some serious damage to the car right now.”
- Fortune
‘I’m afraid we’re going to have a food crisis’: The energy crunch has made fertilizer too expensive to produce, says Yara CEO
Unlike other shortages, a food crisis is “a matter of life or death,” says Svein Tore Holsether.
- The State
Notorious vandalism at Bald Rock in South Carolina stirs outrage. Can it be stopped?
“It literally makes you sick to your stomach when you see it.”
- Associated Press
Remains found thought to be German hiker missing since 1983
Skeletal remains found in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to be those of a 27-year-old man from West Germany who disappeared during a multi-day mountaineering trip nearly 40 years ago, park officials said Thursday. Rudi Moder, an experienced winter mountaineer who was living in Fort Collins, started his excursion over Thunder Pass and into the park Feb. 13, 1983. The search included teams on skis and snowshoes, a dog trained to find people in avalanche debris and a helicopter.
- Asheville Citizen-Times
NPS: Need public tips, photos to help in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation
National Park Service investigators are seeking tips & photos from the public to aid in the investigation of a Oct. 9 homicide on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
- Beaver County Times
Predictions call for high precipitation, potentially colder weather for winter season
Local forecasts range from warmer days to significantly below average temperatures and blizzards.
- Miami Herald
How cold and wet is it going to get in Florida? You may need some churros and hot chocolate
Expecting a holiday sweater this gift-giving season?
- Asheville Citizen-Times
Watch this: Asheville video captures 3 bears sniffing car after pre-Halloween egging
Three bears spent nearly 10 minutes sniffing, pawing at and climbing on a car outside Michael Ruiz's North Asheville home, and he thinks he knows why.
- Reuters
A father and son's Ice Age plot to slow Siberian thaw
In one of the planet's coldest places, 130 km south of Russia's Arctic coast, scientist Sergey Zimov can find no sign of permafrost as global warming permeates Siberia's soil. As everything from mammoth bones to ancient vegetation frozen inside it for millennia thaws and decomposes, it now threatens to release vast amounts of greenhouse gases. Zimov, who has studied permafrost from his scientific base in the diamond-producing Yakutia region for decades, is seeing the effects of climate change in real time.
- The Weather Network
Nobody was injured during one of the worst earthquakes in the U.S.
On this day in weather history, Great Alaskan earthquake registered a 7.9 magnitude.
- NBC News
Scotland's 'Sphinx' snow patch melts away for only eighth time in 300 years
The "Sphinx," the United Kingdom's longest-latching patch of snow, located in the Scottish Highlands, has melted away for only the eighth time in 300 years.
- AccuWeather
Great Lakes 'have a fever' as first lake-effect snow sets a record
The first significant lake-effect snow of the season dropped nearly a foot of snow near the shores of the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. The snowfall was enough to transform parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula into a winter wonderland and break into the record books at one weather station in Michigan. Snow totals topped 11 inches in northern parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 11.7 inches of snow on Tuesday, which set a record for the heaviest snowfall in a calendar day
- CBS News
California woman survives bear attack inside Lake Tahoe cabin
Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi suffered injuries to her face, chest and arms when a bear mauled her and she had to receive dozens of stitches, CBS station KPIX-TV reports.
- The Fayetteville Observer
NC Answers: What happens to the stuff we put in our recycling bins?
What does and doesn’t get recycled is determined more by economics than the environment, and recent international trends have upended the process.
- USA TODAY
Greenland's ice sheet is melting so fast, it's raising sea levels and creating global flood risk
The second-largest ice sheet in the world has lost 3.5 trillion tons of ice in the past decade, and more could be in store by the end of the century.
- AccuWeather
Here's why winter travel may be slower in these 6 states
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wasted no time in preparing to keep the roads clear during the approaching winter season -- the salt barns are stocked, the trucks are prepped and all the pre-checks are done. However, Ohio, along with at least five other states, is facing a critical setback: a shortage in snowplow drivers. Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island, and Wyoming -- all of which typically have snow coating the street
- AccuWeather
Twin meteor showers to send fireballs streaking through November sky
The calendar is running out of pages and a new year is less than two months away, but 2021 still has some intriguing astronomy events to offer, including twin meteor showers. Both the Northern Taurid and Southern Taurid meteor showers peak during the first half of November, and each event will carry the possibility of unleashing dazzling fireballs across the nighttime sky. November is one of the better months to view meteor activity from the Northern Hemisphere, the American Meteor Society (AMS)
- Associated Press
Indians celebrate festival of light amid COVID-19 fears
Indians across the country began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising air pollution. Diwali is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.
- Business Insider Video
Green cardamom is one of the most expensive spices in the world. Here's why.
Green cardamom is the third most expensive spice in the world, after saffron and vanilla. Just 100 grams of the spice can cost about $9. That’s about $90 for a kilogram. But getting that little bit of cardamom requires a lot of work. Harvesters need to collect 6 kilograms of raw pods by hand to produce just 1 kilogram of green cardamom. But just because several pods from the same tree are ripe doesn’t mean they all will be. This is why each pod must be plucked by hand. So why is it so hard to grow green cardamom? And is that what makes it so expensive? For more information, visit https://www.westernghatsspices.in/.
- Reuters
Exclusive-UK gears up to produce rare earth magnets, cut reliance on China
Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines with government support, to cut its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions, two sources with direct knowledge said. A government-funded feasibility study is due to be published on Friday, laying out the steps Britain must take to restart output of rare earth permanent magnets, the sources said.