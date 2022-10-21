Nov. 8: What to know to vote for Ohio attorney general

Oct. 21—Ohioans will vote for the attorney general, whose role is to defend state laws, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The race is highly contentious, with incumbent Dave Yost, a Republican, running against Democrat Jeff Crossman. The two have differing opinions on a variety of hot-button issues.

Yost, who has served in the position since 2019, has said he'd like to hold those who negotiate drug prices accountable, fight human trafficking and find funding for annual training for police officers. During his term, Ohio has led or joined 23 lawsuits against the federal government.

These include a lawsuit challenging vaccine mandated for federal contractors, a lawsuit to overturn the federal ban on bump stocks — gun stocks that convert firearms into machine-gun like weapons — and two lawsuits attempting to stop the Biden administration from enforcing discrimination rules on gender identity and sexual orientation.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the constitutional right to an abortion, Yost, 65, went to court the same day to lift the stay on Ohio's six-week abortion law. He was successful.

Yost also expressed doubt about the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion because of Ohio's new six-week abortion ban. Testimony from a detective proved the story was true.

Yost has declined to share his position on a full abortion ban and the elimination of training and background checks for concealed weapons, opposes legalizing marijuana and supports starting a database of police shootings.

Yost began his career in journalism before he came a Delaware County prosecutor and state auditor. He was elected to the attorney general's office in 2018.

Crossman, a representative in the Ohio House, has said he would like to investigate public corruption. When Yost filed a lawsuit to block FirstEnergy from taking fees from customers for two nuclear plants in the state, Crossman called it insufficient.

Story continues

Crossman opposes a full abortion ban, wants to continue training and background checks for concealed carry weapons, wants voters to decide if marijuana should be legal and supports starting a database of police shootings.

Crossman has voted against "gerrymandered" maps and introduced bills he said would fight the "culture of corruption" in Columbus.

According to his website, Crossman was an attorney before he became a state representative.

Ohioans can vote in person at their local voting location on Nov. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., or early in person until the Monday before election day. Absentee voting by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 7. More voting information can be found at VoteOhio.Gov.