Nov. 9, 2021 morning forecast

Recommended Stories
- The Weather Network
The Great Lakes are at record warmth. Here's what that means for snow squalls
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
- AccuWeather
Another storm will help chip away at California drought
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train delivered another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it was in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. The break in the weather pattern come to an end last night, with an extensive st
- Raleigh News and Observer
‘Sharks are in the collards!’ King tides, winds flood NC’s Outer Banks, photos show
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
- The Weather Network
B.C. 'weather bomb' will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
- The State
Major flooding closes roads, ramps in Charleston, SC as harbor tide rises over 8 feet
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
- USA TODAY
Winter worry: A shortage of snowplow drivers could spell trouble for motorists in 11 states
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
- The Weather Network
Over 25,000 without power as potent low 'bombs' out over B.C.
Thousands are without power as a potent system brings powerful winds to B.C. through Tuesday.
- The Weather Network
That one time Ontario had one of its weirdest weather days
On Nov. 9, 2005, a tricky line of storms moved through the province, proving to be one of the wackiest weather days ever in Ontario.
- Better Homes & Gardens
Why Are Leaves Changing Color So Late This Fall? Experts Explain Why Trees Are Still Green
Warmer temperatures and extreme weather are delaying and diminishing the reds, golds, and oranges of autumn.
- Reuters
Pelicans on migration superhighway stir trouble at Israeli fisheries
Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.
- Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Another cold front? Here's how much the temperature will drop in Corpus Christi
Another cold front is making its way to South Texas. Here's how much the temperature will drop in the Corpus Christi area.
- The Weather Network
The unbearable weather conditions of First World War
The First World War lasted for more than 1,500 days, snowing or raining 42 per cent of the time.
- Yahoo News
'Tuvalu is sinking': Island nation threatened by sea level rise looks for salvation
With a population of just over 11,000 residents, Tuvalu is an idyllic South Pacific atoll consisting of nine low-lying islands whose highest elevation is roughly 15 feet. Thanks to sea level rise, each year that elevation shrinks a little bit more.
- KCPQ
Another storm is forecast to crash into the Pacific Northwest this week
After the crazy, cold wet weekend, you'll want to enjoy the relatively dry and calm weather while you can. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas is tracking an even bigger storm than what we saw over the weekend, and in around 24 hours it's going to be right on top of us!
- BBC
Chennai rains: At least five dead after heavy downpour
Officials have warned that more rains in the next two days could trigger further flooding.
- USA TODAY
‘The Marines answered my prayer:' Woman rescued from flood near Arlington National Cemetery
Virginia Waller-Torres, said a prayer to be saved after being stuck in D.C. floodwaters. Within a minute, a bus full of U.S. Marines showed up.
- LA Times
October's torrential rains brought some drought relief, but California's big picture still bleak
Rainfall in parts of Northern California are way above average for this time of year, but the state is still gripped by an extensive drought that even a strong winter likely can't erase.
- KTVU
Storm hitting peak power late Monday night
An atmospheric river, bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong wind, was reaching its peak late Monday night, as the forecast predicted. The storm will have passed out of the area by midday Tuesday.
- Associated Press
Feds propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles -- huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of lakes and slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by sticking out a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the long-lasting effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low, the agency said. “Alligator snappers are some of the fiercest, wildest creatures in the Southeast, but overexploitation and habitat destruction have put their lives on the line,” Elise Bennett, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.