NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Is About To Turn The Corner

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The US$6.4b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$250m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$90m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is NOV's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

NOV is bordering on breakeven, according to the 19 American Energy Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$180m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 39%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving NOV's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 35% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

