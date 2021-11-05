Nov. indictments include charges of drug possession, burglary, theft of firearm, more

Grayson County returned dozens of indictments for the month of November.

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office has released a list of individuals who were indicted in November from charges ranging from theft and burglary to possession of a controlled substance.

Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following individuals were indicted:

Jonathan Michael Murray, 41, of Carrollton — possession of a controlled substance - Heroin;

Bustamante, Alexandra Bustamante, 28, of Sherman — claim lottery prize fraud $200

Aguilar, Joshua Aguilar, 26, of Sherman — claim lottery prize fraud $200

Ortega, Daniel Ortega, 57, of Whitesboro — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Martin, Kaitlyn Paige Martin, 33, of Valliant — fraud Use/possession of identifying Info under 5 items;

Tangela Nacole Watts, 39, of Desoto — evading Arrest Detention with a vehicle, abandon endanger child int/know/ reck/crim neg and abandon endanger child int/know/ reck/crim nege;

Williams, Kimberly Williams, 45, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine;

Logue, Kristin Michelle Logue, 37, of Pilot Point — possession of marijuana 5 lbs>4oz;

Lyles, John Eldon Lyles, 59, of Pilot Point — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Tomas, Krista Ann Tomas, 41, of Quinlan — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Corey Deonta Momot, 21, of Denton — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Martin Jesus Jimenez, 31, of Sherman — possession of marijuana 5lbs>4oz, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver - Psilocin and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver - Tetrahydrocannabinol;

Isa Gurkan Cansever, 33, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance - meth, fraud possession or use credit or debit Card

Elton Paul Seaux Jr., 50, of Gordonville — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/house member impede breath/circulation;

Andrew Edward Merrill, 62, of Pottsboro — theft of property $2,500

Duston Lee Wilson, 35, of Pottsboro — burglary of habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family/household member previous conviction;

Christopher Wayne Conrad, 32, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Brianna Ranae Kelly, 26, of Denison — Driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 years of age, abandon endanger child int/know/reck/crim neg, obstruction or retaliation and harassment of a public servant;

Byron Lee Orr, 38, of Pilot Point — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Varn Ray Wright, 59, of Denison — assault family/household member with previous convictions;

Trevor Keith Webster, 28, of Denison — possession of marijuana 5 lbs>4oz and possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver - meth;

Deaundrae Dorron White, 34, of Cedar Hill — driving while intoxicated w/child under 15;

Daquan Stephenson Henderson, 27, of Denison — assault family/household member with previous convictions;

George Odell Christopher, 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance w/int delivery- meth;

William Garner James, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Edward Roy Fox, 65, of Denison — theft of property $2,500

Mark Allen Criswell, 18, of Denison — theft of property $30k

Sara Ashley Carpenter, 24, of Bells — delivery of marijuana 1/4 oz<=5 lbs and possession of a controlled substance intent to delivery - tetrahydrocannabinol;

Jessica Desirree Bush, 38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Shawn Michael Casey, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Krista Chelin Gonzales, 27, of La Porte — possession of a controlled substance - MDMA, theft of firearm;

Trent Nicholas Parham, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair;

Jarrett Lee Strong, 34, of Sherman — agg sexual assault child (rape), indecency w/child sexual contact;

Jorge Luis Martinez-Castro, 27, of Sherman — credit card or debit card abuse;

Robyn Carlysle Oxford, 34, of Denison — credit card or debit card abuse;

Stacy Nazaree Smith, 22, of Sherman — forgery financial instrument and forgery financial instrument;

Lewis, Marquise Taveon Lewis, 18, of Sherman — theft of a firearm;

Williams, Danica Shante Williams, 36, of Arlington — Resist arrest search or transport with a deadly weapon, assault peace officer/judge, agg assault against public service, obstruction or retaliation and obstruction or retaliation;

Jorge Veleta Dominguez, 54, of Sherman — driving while intoxication 3rd or more offense;

Julie Lynn Ireland, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Oscar Oliveria III, 41, of Sherman — assault family/household member previous conviction;

Dewey Clinton Watson, 31, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Charles Foster Lee, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jackson, Tamera Gay Jackson, 33, of Sherman — theft property

Reana Phillips, 59, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jonathan Damian Rodriguez, 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - Psilocybin;

Earl Stevens Hester, 58, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth and attempt to commit tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/Intent to impair;

Archie Allen Waller, 47, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Keith Warren Greenwood, 47, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Wendy Alyn Wallace, 46, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense and agg assault w/deadly weapon;

Araya Laniece Culbert, 23, of Allen — driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 and abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Richard Munoz Jr., 49, of Sherman — theft of property $2,500

Choice, Bobbie Jo Choice, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - cocaine;

Ruffin, Brian C Ruffin, 37, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance - cocaine and possession of a controlled substance - MDMA.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Nov. indictments include charges of drug possession, burglary, theft of firearm, more