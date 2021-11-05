Nov. indictments include charges of drug possession, burglary, theft of firearm, more

staff reports
·5 min read
Grayson County returned dozens of indictments for the month of November.
The Grayson County District Attorney's Office has released a list of individuals who were indicted in November from charges ranging from theft and burglary to possession of a controlled substance.

Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following individuals were indicted:

Jonathan Michael Murray, 41, of Carrollton — possession of a controlled substance - Heroin;

Bustamante, Alexandra Bustamante, 28, of Sherman — claim lottery prize fraud $200

Aguilar, Joshua Aguilar, 26, of Sherman — claim lottery prize fraud $200

Ortega, Daniel Ortega, 57, of Whitesboro — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Martin, Kaitlyn Paige Martin, 33, of Valliant — fraud Use/possession of identifying Info under 5 items;

Tangela Nacole Watts, 39, of Desoto — evading Arrest Detention with a vehicle, abandon endanger child int/know/ reck/crim neg and abandon endanger child int/know/ reck/crim nege;

Williams, Kimberly Williams, 45, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine;

Logue, Kristin Michelle Logue, 37, of Pilot Point — possession of marijuana 5 lbs>4oz;

Lyles, John Eldon Lyles, 59, of Pilot Point — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Tomas, Krista Ann Tomas, 41, of Quinlan — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Corey Deonta Momot, 21, of Denton — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Martin Jesus Jimenez, 31, of Sherman — possession of marijuana 5lbs>4oz, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver - Psilocin and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver - Tetrahydrocannabinol;

Isa Gurkan Cansever, 33, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance - meth, fraud possession or use credit or debit Card

Elton Paul Seaux Jr., 50, of Gordonville — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/house member impede breath/circulation;

Andrew Edward Merrill, 62, of Pottsboro — theft of property $2,500

Duston Lee Wilson, 35, of Pottsboro — burglary of habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family/household member previous conviction;

Christopher Wayne Conrad, 32, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Brianna Ranae Kelly, 26, of Denison — Driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 years of age, abandon endanger child int/know/reck/crim neg, obstruction or retaliation and harassment of a public servant;

Byron Lee Orr, 38, of Pilot Point — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Varn Ray Wright, 59, of Denison — assault family/household member with previous convictions;

Trevor Keith Webster, 28, of Denison — possession of marijuana 5 lbs>4oz and possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver - meth;

Deaundrae Dorron White, 34, of Cedar Hill — driving while intoxicated w/child under 15;

Daquan Stephenson Henderson, 27, of Denison — assault family/household member with previous convictions;

George Odell Christopher, 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance w/int delivery- meth;

William Garner James, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Edward Roy Fox, 65, of Denison — theft of property $2,500

Mark Allen Criswell, 18, of Denison — theft of property $30k

Sara Ashley Carpenter, 24, of Bells — delivery of marijuana 1/4 oz<=5 lbs and possession of a controlled substance intent to delivery - tetrahydrocannabinol;

Jessica Desirree Bush, 38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Shawn Michael Casey, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Krista Chelin Gonzales, 27, of La Porte — possession of a controlled substance - MDMA, theft of firearm;

Trent Nicholas Parham, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair;

Jarrett Lee Strong, 34, of Sherman — agg sexual assault child (rape), indecency w/child sexual contact;

Jorge Luis Martinez-Castro, 27, of Sherman — credit card or debit card abuse;

Robyn Carlysle Oxford, 34, of Denison — credit card or debit card abuse;

Stacy Nazaree Smith, 22, of Sherman — forgery financial instrument and forgery financial instrument;

Lewis, Marquise Taveon Lewis, 18, of Sherman — theft of a firearm;

Williams, Danica Shante Williams, 36, of Arlington — Resist arrest search or transport with a deadly weapon, assault peace officer/judge, agg assault against public service, obstruction or retaliation and obstruction or retaliation;

Jorge Veleta Dominguez, 54, of Sherman — driving while intoxication 3rd or more offense;

Julie Lynn Ireland, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Oscar Oliveria III, 41, of Sherman — assault family/household member previous conviction;

Dewey Clinton Watson, 31, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Charles Foster Lee, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jackson, Tamera Gay Jackson, 33, of Sherman — theft property

Reana Phillips, 59, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jonathan Damian Rodriguez, 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - Psilocybin;

Earl Stevens Hester, 58, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth and attempt to commit tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/Intent to impair;

Archie Allen Waller, 47, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Keith Warren Greenwood, 47, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Wendy Alyn Wallace, 46, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense and agg assault w/deadly weapon;

Araya Laniece Culbert, 23, of Allen — driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 and abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Richard Munoz Jr., 49, of Sherman — theft of property $2,500

Choice, Bobbie Jo Choice, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance - cocaine;

Ruffin, Brian C Ruffin, 37, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance - cocaine and possession of a controlled substance - MDMA.

