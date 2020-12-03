PT. ALTO Network Partners with INETCO to Secure Indonesia's National Payment Gateway

·4 min read

INETCO's real-time payment fraud detection platform increases the security of every end-to-end payment transaction

VANCOUVER, Canada, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - INETCO Systems Limited, a leader in real-time payment fraud prevention, today announced that PT. ALTO Network (ALTO), a National Payment Gateway for Indonesia, has chosen the INETCO Insight software to deliver world-class performance and security monitoring. This partnership further supports the National Non-Cash Movement and Bank Indonesia's National Payment System vision.

ALTO is Indonesia's leading provider of end-to-end payment switching and digital banking solutions. Licensed by Bank Indonesia as the institution that implements the National Payment Gateway (GPN) to uphold the interconnection and interoperability of Indonesia's national payment system. Providing services to 40+ issuing and acquiring member banks, ALTO connects to 100,000+ automated teller machines (ATMs) and 1,000,000+ electronic data capture (EDC) machines across Indonesia. In September 2020, ALTO announced a partnership with Visa for domestic debit-card transaction processing. ALTO implemented the INETCO Insight payment monitoring and analytics platform to comply with Visa security regulations and guarantee the stability and safety of every end-to-end payment transaction.

"Payment fraud is greatly under regulated in Indonesia," said Patricco Baron, CTO at PT. ALTO Network. "Together, with world-class partners such as INETCO, we can actively work to prevent card present and card-not-present fraud attacks. We want to make customers feel safe when it comes to digital payment migration and help our member banks protect themselves against financial loss and a tarnished reputation – neither of which can be easily recovered."

The ALTO fraud risk team relies on INETCO Insight to identify and analyze transaction-level payment fraud attacks in milliseconds – before major financial loss, customer risk or reputational harm occurs. The round trip performance of every domestic ATM, debit and inter-bank funds transfer transaction is correlated and profiled in real-time, giving ALTO complete visibility across 120+ links that include:

  • From every issuing and acquiring member bank to the ALTO Retail Payment Solution (RPS) switch

  • From the ALTO RPS switch to the host authorization points

In addition to visibility across the end-to-end payment journey, INETCO Insight decodes all protocol message fields contained within each transaction, including message types, card numbers, amounts, transaction dates and times, response codes, terminal IDs and ISO 8583 messages. These are the data fields that the ALTO fraud risk team uses to meet Visa security requirements, and to feed proactive rules-based alerts, fraud analytics, predictive machine learning models and real-time risk scoring for each individual customer – instantly updated every time a transaction occurs.

"INETCO is dedicated to helping ALTO deliver world-class payment security and service excellence to all their member banks and customers," says Bijan Sanii, CEO of INETCO. "We have a proven track record of increasing the safety and stability of payment transactions, and are excited by the opportunity to drive financial inclusion and the adoption of non-cash payments across Indonesia."

You can read the full ALTO case study here.

About ALTO

Founded in 1994, PT. ALTO Network (ALTO) is Indonesia's leading provider of end-to-end bank switching and digital payment solutions. Licensed by Bank Indonesia as the institution that implements the National Payment Gateway (GPN), ALTO's business has grown from shared ATM Network, to the provision of digital end-to-end solutions with extensive domestic ATM network, GPN's debit transaction processing services, real-time payment disbursement, cross-border remittance transactions, QR code payment system, card-not-present transactions, and other value-added services. ALTO is currently servicing 40+ issuing and acquiring major banks and major non-banks, handling over 25 million transactions per month with a connection to 100,000+ automated teller machines (ATMs) and 1,000,000+ electronic data capture (EDC) machines across Indonesia. For more information, visit https://www.alto.co.id/

About INETCO

INETCO® builds smart technology that increases the reliability, safety and value of every digital and self-service payment. Our real-time transaction monitoring and analytics platform, INETCO Insight, has been selected by leading banks, payment service providers and retailers – in over 35 countries - to accelerate their digital transformation strategies and to speed up the detection of payment fraud and performance issues threatening to impact revenue, reputation and the end customer experience.

INETCO, INETCO Insight, the INETCO logo, and the INETCO Insight logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of INETCO Systems Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

