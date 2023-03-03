Nova Eye Medical First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.045 loss per share (vs AU$0.021 loss in 1H 2022)

Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$8.66m (up 28% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$6.61m (loss widened by 115% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.045 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.021 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Nova Eye Medical Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 35% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Nova Eye Medical (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

