Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Nova Leap Health's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Nova Leap Health had US$2.98m of debt in June 2021, down from US$5.10m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$6.46m in cash, so it actually has US$3.47m net cash.

How Healthy Is Nova Leap Health's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nova Leap Health had liabilities of US$4.21m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.34m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.46m in cash and US$4.75m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$5.65m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Nova Leap Health is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Nova Leap Health boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Nova Leap Health grew its EBIT by 14,633% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nova Leap Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Nova Leap Health may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Nova Leap Health actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Nova Leap Health has net cash of US$3.47m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 138% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.2m. So is Nova Leap Health's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Nova Leap Health you should be aware of.

