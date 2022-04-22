Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) closed the most recent trading day at $98.36, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had lost 12.87% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nova Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nova Ltd. to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $126 million, up 49.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $512 million, which would represent changes of +8.83% and +23.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nova Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% higher. Nova Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nova Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.

Investors should also note that NVMI has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


