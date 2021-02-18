Nova Measuring Instruments: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.9 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $269.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nova Measuring Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $83 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nova Measuring Instruments shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI

