Nova Poshta co-owner calls for ban on business inspections by Ukrainian law enforcement

Law enforcement officers who inspect arms and ammunition manufacturers are "Putin's assistants," said the co-owner of Ukraine's leading postal service Nova Poshta, Vyacheslav Klymov, at NV's traditional annual event "Ukraine and the World in 2024" on Dec. 21.

"The state must understand that the biggest punishment for a business is not a law enforcement inspection, but the loss of a contract,” Klymov said, adding that the role of the state should be reduced to that of a customer.

“In fact, this is a huge problem. They are now going to the manufacturers of weapons and drones. They are Putin's assistants. Any law enforcement officer who opens a criminal case against a manufacturer of weapons or ammunition is Putin's assistant."

"To say: we need, say, a million drones, the price is this. You don't even have to set strict quality requirements. The consumer (the military, sorry for the business analogy) will regulate the quality itself. The entrepreneurs in the miltech market could potentially produce two, three, or five million drones instead of just one million."

"The same approach: a free market with minimal permits, licenses and a taboo on law enforcement will also ensure the production of missiles and heavy equipment... I know industries that do wonders with metal – they can make a tank," Klymov added.

NV hosted its traditional annual event “Ukraine and the World in 2024” in Kyiv on Dec. 21. This year's panelists include First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, President of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov, Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank Gerhard Bösch, CEO of DTEK Dmytro Saharuk, SBU Colonel Roman Kostenko, and others.

Ukraine aims to manufacture one million drones for its military in 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a press conference on Dec. 19.

