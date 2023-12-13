Nova Poshta enters the Italian market with 80th European branch

Nova Poshta, a Ukrainian postal operator, has entered the Italian market, opening its first branch in Milan

Ukraine’s leading postal service Nova Poshta has expanded into the Italian market, opening its first branch in Milan — Nova Poshta’s first entry into Italy and its 80th branch in Europe, the company's press service announced on Dec. 12.

This marks the 11th European country where Nova Poshta opened a branch.

“We plan to expand our network and open branches in Rome and Naples soon,” said Nova Post Europe CEO Oleksandr Lysovets.

“In one year of operations in Europe, we have already delivered 1.3 million parcels, but these are not just parcels; these are a connection with home. We have united Ukrainians who have been separated by war and borders. We plan to open in all European countries next year."

The Nova Poshta branch in Milan operates daily at Viale Monte Nero, 72 (corner of Via Augusto Anfossi, 2).

Customers can receive and send documents, parcels, and cargo with a weight of up to 100 kg.

The shipping costs from Italy to Ukraine are as follows:

● Documents: EUR 21

● Parcels up to 2 kg: EUR 22

● Parcels up to 10 kg: EUR 27

● Parcels up to 30 kg: EUR 45

● Cargo from 30 to 100 kg: EUR 1.7 per kg

Customers can also use courier delivery to any address in Italy, which can be arranged through Nova Poshta’s website or mobile app. Courier delivery costs an additional EUR 4 for shipments up to 30 kg or EUR 10 for every 100 kg.

Nova Poshta co-founder, Volodymyr Popereshnyuk previously revealed the company’s schedule for opening new branches in European countries across 2023-2024.

