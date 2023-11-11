Nova Poshta plans continued aggressive expansion to connect Ukrainian refugees with loved ones
Ukraine’s leading postal service has made it a priority to connect Ukrainian refugees living abroad with friends and family back home, and plans to continue its ambitious growth through 2024.
Nova Poshta co-founder, Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, has revealed the schedule for opening new branches in European countries in 2023-2024.
Read also: Ukraine's Nova Poshta suspends shipping food products to Europe
The company aims to enter markets in 18 additional countries by the fall of 2024:
Milan, Italy – November 2023
Paris, France – December 2023
Madrid, Spain – February 2024
Istanbul, Turkey – February 2024
Sofia, Bulgaria – March 2024
London, United Kingdom – March 2024
Dublin, Ireland – April 2024
Amsterdam, Netherlands – April 2024
Brussels, Belgium – May 2024
Bern, Switzerland – May 2024
Lisbon, Portugal – May 2024
Ljubljana, Slovenia – June 2024
Zagreb, Croatia – June 2024
Athens, Greece – July 2024
Copenhagen, Denmark – July 2024
Helsinki, Finland – August 2024
Stockholm, Sweden – September 2024
Oslo, Norway – September 2024
"I confess that our development managers were against publishing this because, as responsible people, they worry about not looking like liars if something doesn’t go according to plan," Popereshnyuk wrote, expressing confidence that the company team "will handle everything."
Read also: Ukraine’s Nova Poshta plans to expand into whole Europe
Nova Poshta has already opened 63 branches in Poland, Lithuania, Czechia, Romania, Germany, and Moldova, with plans to enter Latvia, Hungary, Italy, France, and Austria by the end of the year. The company opened its first branch in Estonia on Oct. 20, followed by Hungary on Nov. 10.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine