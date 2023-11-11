Nova Poshta plans continued aggressive expansion to connect Ukrainian refugees with loved ones

Ukraine’s leading postal service has made it a priority to connect Ukrainian refugees living abroad with friends and family back home, and plans to continue its ambitious growth through 2024.

Nova Poshta co-founder, Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, has revealed the schedule for opening new branches in European countries in 2023-2024.

The company aims to enter markets in 18 additional countries by the fall of 2024:

Milan, Italy – November 2023

Paris, France – December 2023

Madrid, Spain – February 2024

Istanbul, Turkey – February 2024

Sofia, Bulgaria – March 2024

London, United Kingdom – March 2024

Dublin, Ireland – April 2024

Amsterdam, Netherlands – April 2024

Brussels, Belgium – May 2024

Bern, Switzerland – May 2024

Lisbon, Portugal – May 2024

Ljubljana, Slovenia – June 2024

Zagreb, Croatia – June 2024

Athens, Greece – July 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark – July 2024

Helsinki, Finland – August 2024

Stockholm, Sweden – September 2024

Oslo, Norway – September 2024

"I confess that our development managers were against publishing this because, as responsible people, they worry about not looking like liars if something doesn’t go according to plan," Popereshnyuk wrote, expressing confidence that the company team "will handle everything."

Nova Poshta has already opened 63 branches in Poland, Lithuania, Czechia, Romania, Germany, and Moldova, with plans to enter Latvia, Hungary, Italy, France, and Austria by the end of the year. The company opened its first branch in Estonia on Oct. 20, followed by Hungary on Nov. 10.

