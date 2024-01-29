Nova Poshta reports further growth, opening nearly 5,000 new branches and self-service kiosks in 2023

In 2023, Nova Poshta increased its network to 27,000 service points

The network of Nova Poshta branches and self-service kiosks in Ukraine increased by almost 5,000 outlets in 2023, bringing the total number to 27,050, the delivery giant’s press service reported on Jan. 26.

2,242 new branches were opened and 1,853 new self-service kiosks were installed.

"A special emphasis was placed on the opening of PUDOs – service points on the premises of the existing business of partners, where you can send or receive already paid parcels weighing up to 10 kg," Nova Poshta’s announcement read.

“Service points can be located in pharmacies, shops, and gas stations and are already operating in the BRSM, Moyo, and Delvi networks.”

As of the beginning of 2024, the company's network consists of 11,460 branches and 15,590 self-service kiosks, with 60% of all Nova Poshta self-service kiosks operating indoors and in residential complexes, and 40% being street self-service kiosks.

Nova Poshta branches and post offices operate in more than 10,000 settlements across Ukraine. The most active growth of the network took place in Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Rivne, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts.

The company spent 1.1 billion hryvnias ($29 million) on the development of the network. The plan for 2024 is to increase this amount to 1.9 billion hryvnias ($50.1 million). By the end of the year, Nova Poshta plans to open another 9,000 service points.

Nova Poshta's payment application NovaPay was rolled out on iPhones earlier.

Another postal operator, Meest, previously launched the ability to receive and send parcels in all Silpo supermarkets.

The state postal service Ukrposhta increased its revenues by 1.9 billion hryvnias ($50.1 million) to 11.9 billion hryvnias ($313.7 million) in 2023, exceeding the previous record level of 11.1 billion hryvnias ($292.6 million) in 2021.



